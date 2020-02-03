What to do in Toronto this week: February 3-9

× Expand Tyler Ash Roddy Ricch Southern California rapper Roddy Ricch plays the Phoenix on February 6.

These are our top event picks for the week of February 3-9. For more events listings, visit nowtoronto.com/events.

Community

Sorauren Farmers Market

Knitting workshops, vendors, music and more.

February 3. Sorauren Park Field House. 3-7 pm. Free. soraurenmarket.com.

Traffic-related air pollution and justice in the context of urban sustainability

University of Washington professor Julian Marshall gives a talk on the intersection of air pollution, transportation, environmental justice and public health.

February 5. George Ignatieff Theatre. 5 pm. Free. Register at uttri.utoronto.ca/events.

Music

Michael Kiwanuka

British soul singer/songwriter gets into fiery protest music.

February 6. Rebel. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $25-$40. ticketmaster.ca.

Roddy Ricch

This rapper is all over the alternate universe Spotify charts. Catch him while he's hot.

February 6. Phoenix Concert Theatre. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $26.50. ticketweb.ca.

Metronomy, Charlotte Adigéry

The earworm-oriented UK pop group hit the road with the rising Belgian-Caribbean pop musician as opener.

February 8. Danforth Music Hall. 7 pm. $35. ticketmaster.ca.

Jeremy Dutcher: Unplugged

The Polaris Prize-winning composer and operatic tenor performs an intimate show at Aga Khan Museum.

February 8. 8 pm. $30-$40. agakhanmuseum.org.

Film

Angela Schanelec

Last year's Berlinale winner for best director attends an evening screening of her 2007 film Afternoon.

February 5. TIFF Bell Lightbox. 9:15 pm. $14. tiff.net.

Stage

This Was The World

Ellie Moon's Asking For It was one of the most talked-about plays of 2017, premiering as it did right when the Harvey Weinstein and first #MeToo allegations were coming out. Now the playwright takes on academia and decolonization with this play about a white professor (theatre mainstay R.H. Thomson) who's unhappy with a new faculty hire.

Opens February 5. Tarragon Extra Space. $22-$65. See listing.

Hansel & Gretel

Engelbert Humperdinck's opera gets a new Toronto-centric production directed by Against the Grain's Joel Ivany and starring Emily Fons and Simone Osborne as the eponymous fairy tale protagonists, with Canadian superstars Russell Braun and Krisztina Szabó rounding out the cast. The designs – including Ming Wong's costumes and S. Katy Tucker's sets and projections, evoking modern-day Toronto – look stunning.

Opens February 6. Four Seasons Centre. coc.ca.

Books

Futures: Desmond Cole

The Toronto-based journalist and activist discusses his debut book, The Skin We're In, which chronicles 12 months in the struggle for Black liberation. Read our interview with Cole about the book here.

February 5. Art Gallery of Ontario. 7 pm. Free. Pre-register for advance tickets. ago.ca

Douglas Gary Freeman: Exile Blues

The Toronto author talks about his novel exploring exile and race relations in the U.S. with U of T prof Akwasi Owusu-Bempah.

February 6. Toronto Reference Library. 7 pm. Free. tpl.ca

Until We Are Free: Reflections On Black Lives Matter In Canada launch

Black Lives Matter-Toronto members Rodney Diverlus, Sandy Hudson and Syrus Marcus Ware launch an anthology about the activist movement.

February 9. Lula Lounge. Noon-3 pm. Free. See listing

