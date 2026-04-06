Ticketmaster to release limited BTS Toronto tickets at face value, here’s how to sign up

What to know BTS’s Toronto shows on August 22–23 at Rogers Stadium sold out quickly, leaving many fans searching for tickets.

Ticketmaster announced a limited release of face-value tickets for U.S. and Canadian shows, including Toronto.

Fans can sign up between April 13–14 to select their show and ticket preferences; seats will be assigned if successful.

Successful signups will be charged automatically, with emails sent afterward containing further instructions.

Struggling to find BTS tickets for their upcoming shows in Toronto? Well Ticketmaster is giving away a limited number of tickets at face value, and all you have to do is sign up!

K-pop’s biggest boy band, BTS, is taking over Rogers Stadium this summer on August 22 and 23 for their Arirang world tour in support of their latest album Arirang.

Tickets for the shows quickly sold out, with many fans still on the hunt to find resale tickets online.

However, Ticketmaster announced on Monday that a limited number of tickets for shows in the U.S. and Canada will be made available at face value through Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster says fans can sign up for the chance to purchase tickets between April 13-14. Fans can choose their show and ticket preferences during signup. Seats are then assigned to help fulfill as many requests as possible.

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If successful, credit cards will automatically be charged. Emails will be sent out with further instructions afterwards.

Ticketmaster says it will be releasing more information on April 13.

The shows will mark the first time BTS performed in the Toronto area since 2018 when they brought their Love Yourself tour to Hamilton.

The band will become the third K-pop act to headline Rogers Stadium following BLACKPINK and Stray Kids during the stadium’s inaugural season in 2025.

Additional acts set to perform at the stadium this year include Bruno Mars, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Mumford & Sons, and Noah Kahan.