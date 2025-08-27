TIFF is back, and so are the celebs! Here’s where they’re hanging out in Toronto

With the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) just around the corner, it’s time to start your preparations, and for those looking to catch a glimpse of their favourite movie star, here is a list that can help you get started.

TIFF is officially beginning next week, taking over the downtown core with nearly 300 movie screenings from Sept. 4–14. As one of the world’s most renowned events in cinema, the festival is bound to attract movie stars, filmmakers and fans from across Canada and all over the world.

For movie enthusiasts and Hollywood fans, this is not only the time to watch films, but also the time to meet some of your favourite cinema stars in person. Besides the famous festival red-carpets, there are also other places around the city where you might be able to spot a celebrity. So, here is a selection of some of the stars’ favourite spots in Toronto.

Bisha Hotel

Address: 80 Blue Jays Way

What better place to spot movie stars during TIFF than one of the city’s most renowned local hotels? Located right across the street from the TIFF Lightbox, this spot sets standards for luxurious accommodations while maintaining a playful and cool ambiance. This sophisticated and cultural atmosphere has attracted many A-list celebrities during past editions of the festival, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Elliot Page, Margot Robbie, Emma Thompson, and many other stars. This year, the hotel will be hosting TIFF with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Red Carpet and the Deadline Lounge, so the chances of seeing a star here are even higher!

Beso by Patria

Address: 478 King St. W.

Another nearby spot where you can catch not only a glimpse of some renowned faces but also a delicious bite is Beso by Patria. This restaurant, just minutes away from TIFF, promises to make clients feel as if they are being kissed by Spain, with some of the city’s best tapas, paella, grilled meats and seafood, all Spanish style. Celebrities who have been seen there include Andrew Garfield, Pharrell Williams and more.

Daphne

Address: 67 Richmond St. W.

In the nearby Financial District, Daphne serves American food classics curated with locally-sourced ingredients for a modern twist. Besides delicious food, the restaurant’s beautiful ambience has also been the setting for Vanity Fair’s cover launch during last year’s TIFF, featuring big names like Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. Word is the restaurant will host several red-carpet events for this year’s festival, making it a go-to spot for celebrity sightings.

Vinny Restaurant & Vinyl Bar

Address: 480 King St. W.

Looking to meet a movie star after a film screening? This might be just that spot. Vinny’s late-night menu and vibrant music scene is a hit among celebrities trying to get a bite after red-carpet appearances. Besides delicious food and drinks, the restaurant also offers an amazing DJ soundtrack that really lifts up the vibe. Celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Jude Law, Andrew Garfield, and Paul Rudd have been seen there before.

Adrak Yorkville

Address: 138 Avenue Rd.

We all know that celebrities love a Michelin-recommended spot. This elevated Indian cuisine restaurant promises to take customers into a journey through past, present and future, with its warm hospitality, delicious food, and thought-provoking ambiance. This spot’s luxurious vibe has attracted well-known stars like Oscar Isaac, Jessica Alba and even The Jonas Brothers. Plus, Yorkville in general is known to be a favourite for celebrity strolls and shopping sprees.

Kensington Market

Address: 68-20 St Andrew St.

Speaking of celebrity-favourite neighbourhoods, the beloved Kensington Market also seems to be a big hit among stars. With its colourful streets, food vendors from all over the world, vibrant atmosphere, and creative pieces, celebrities like Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling and Michael Cera have been seen walking around and even trying a pastry from local stores in the neighbourhood.

Ossington

Address: Ossington St. between Queen and Dundas streets

Another vibrant spot in Toronto that has become a hotspot not only for locals, but for many city visitors is the vibrant Ossington neighbourhood. This area is always full of life, with plenty of unique restaurants, different stores and a busy nightlife scene that has also attracted multiple celebrities, including Joe Jonas and Jason Momoa, who have been seen walking around there.

Khazana Toronto

Address: 261 Yonge St.

Another location where you might get to see a celebrity—or, at least, have a delicious meal—is Khazana Toronto. Led by MasterChef judge Sanjeev Kapoor, this Indian food promises to evoke a senses-rich experience with every delicious plate. This restaurant has also been the spot for beautiful local weddings, corporate events, and even TIFF soirées!

Primadonna

Address: Portland Square (600 King St. W., 4th Floor)

Located right next to TIFF, this Italian-American spot is a must-try for locals and even celebrities looking for some great comfort food. Led by Executive Chef Marc, this place offers not only delicious dishes but also a high-energy atmosphere, filled with a bold Instagram mural and lots of vintage arts. Stars that have been spotted enjoying a meal at the restaurant include Oprah, Lucy Liu, and Jessica Chastain.