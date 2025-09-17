Tinder Canada’s Crush Bar is coming to Toronto, here’s what you need to know 

For those who have grown sick of the “apps” and are hoping to finally meet their match in person, Tinder Canada is offering a new “IRL” experience designed to keep you from swiping the night away.

On Sept. 25, Tinder Canada and influencer Spencer Barbosa will be hosting the Crush Bar at APT 200 – a one-night-only event promising a comfortable, low-pressure environment where flirting and finding your crush are made easy.

The flirty pop-up event, located at 1038 Queen St. W., will offer attendees one free (appropriately named!) Crush cocktail, “Flirty Hour” drink specials, sounds from @Odalys_ny, a photo booth, and two sections, designated for those looking to either flirt or relax. The event will run from 9 p.m. until late.

And the best part? No cover is required to attend the 19+ event.

The Crush Bar follows a Tinder Canada study, which revealed that 61 per cent of Gen Z find starting in-person conversations difficult, while just six per cent feel that flirting comes naturally.

Advertisement

Additionally, 55 per cent of those surveyed struggle to flirt without being awkward, and 50 per cent felt they were missing opportunities to be flirty.

“Flirting has changed dramatically for Gen Z. Studies have shown that 91% of people believe flirting today is different than it was for Millennials in their 20s, and while many are craving more chances to flirt, they don’t feel confident doing it,” Madison Furgiuele, Canadian mental health professional and registered psychotherapist, told Now Toronto on Tuesday.

Furgiuele says Gen Z approaches flirting with caution and creativity, and while many value authenticity and equality, they are more anxious than older generations.

“Dating apps and social media have made mutual interest explicit – on Tinder, a match means you know someone is open to flirting,” she explained “The downside is that face-to-face flirting can feel riskier because Gen Z is used to digital confirmation before making a move.”

So how can flirting be made easier? According to Furgiuele, a big part of it is being in the right setting. To help ensure a smooth experience, the Crush Bar will be divided in half, one labelled the “Flirting Section,” and the other the “Non-Flirting Section.”

The pink-hued “Flirting Section” and neutral “Non-Flirting Section” will act as social cues for attendees. Furgiuele says the visual signals help remove some of the uncertainty that comes with flirting, helping guests to feel more comfortable and confident while sparking conversation with their potential “crush.”

Advertisement

With music, playful conversation cards, and a free drink, breaking the ice will become easier for those looking for a connection. Furgiuele says in this atmosphere, interactions feel more lighthearted and positive, helping to remove any potential awkwardness or uncertainty.

“With social anxiety and a fear of rejection as two major barriers to dating, a clearly defined ‘Flirting Section’ gives permission and structure that lowers stress and makes flirting feel fun and exciting again,” Furgiuele said.

“Tinder’s Crush Bar creates a live version of what Tinder already offers online – a space where connections are encouraged, while also removing the pressure of guessing someone’s intentions.”

With technology now a part of everyday life, Furgieuele suggests referencing things such as memes or viral videos to help establish a common interest, which can make flirting easier.

For those still unsure about the best flirting methods, Furgiuele breaks them down for guests of the Crush Bar.

She says those looking to meet some should start by choosing their zone. When you feel comfortable enough to connect, head over to the pink-hued ‘Flirting Section,’ which signals interest from the get-go. Once there, attendees can use the tools available to break the ice, such as conversation starter cards and the photo booth.

Advertisement

Furgieuele also suggests keeping your flirting light and fun, and not hesitating to share a compliment or ask an open-ended question. She recommends questions like “who’s an underrated artist everyone should know about?”

Additionally, keep an eye out for social cues. The expert says that interactions involving mutual eye contact, smiling, and leaning in can all be perceived as “green lights.” However, if someone steps back or gives short answers, respect their space and adjust accordingly.

If you feel a spark, the next step may be easy. Close the loop, and invite your “crush” to take a photo for the Crush Wall.

Find out more about Tinder’s Crush Bar here.