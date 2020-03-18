TSN and Sportsnet are replaying the Toronto Raptors championship run from start to finish

× Expand SAMUEL ENGELKING You won't be able to relive this particular part of the Raptors' championship celebration, but you can rewatch all of the basketball parts.

The irony of social distancing is that it's made people find new ways to come together, even if they are physically apart. But COVID-19 has forged a bond between two competitors we never expected: TSN and Sportsnet.

The rival national sports networks, owned by Bell and Rogers respectively, are uniting to replay the Toronto Raptors historic 2019 championship run from start to finish. It will run from Friday, March 20 until Sunday, April 12.

The games will alternate on the networks that showed them originally. The initial championship run redefined how Canada watched basketball, gathering crowds for makeshift "Jurassic Park" viewing parties all over the country. Now the experience will be redefined again, relived from the comfort of our couches, catching all the details we missed the first time. Sure, you may have rewatched Kawhi Leonard's epic four-bounce series-clinching buzzer-beater or his Bucks-destroying dunk a few thousand times, but they never get old.

The players, currently in their own self-isolations, might even watch the run with you. Stay tuned to Serge Ibaka's Instagram (that's just a general rule).

Refamiliarize yourself with our best and worst of the championship run.

The broadcasts will also be available on both networks’ streaming services, TSN Direct and Sportsnet NOW.

Find the full schedule for the four series' below:

NBA Playoffs: Round 1 – Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

Friday, March 20 – Game 1: Orlando @ Toronto, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Saturday, March 21 – Game 2: Orlando @ Toronto, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (TSN)

Sunday, March 22 – Game 3: Toronto @ Orlando, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Monday, March 23 – Game 4: Toronto @ Orlando, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (TSN)

Tuesday, March 24 – Game 5: Orlando @ Toronto, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (TSN)

NBA Playoffs: Round 2 – Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Wednesday, March 25 – Game 1: Philadelphia @ Toronto, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (Sportsnet & SN ONE)

Thursday, March 26 – Game 2: Philadelphia @ Toronto, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (TSN)

Friday, March 27 – Game 3: Toronto @ Philadelphia, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Saturday, March 28 – Game 4: Toronto @ Philadelphia, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (TSN)

Sunday, March 29 – Game 5: Philadelphia @ Toronto, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Monday, March 30 – Game 6: Toronto @ Philadelphia, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (TSN)

Tuesday, March 31 – Game 7: Philadelphia @ Toronto, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

NBA Playoffs: Eastern Conference Finals – Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Wednesday, April 1 – Game 1: Toronto @ Milwaukee, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Thursday, April 2 – Game 2: Toronto @ Milwaukee, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (TSN)

Friday, April 3 – Game 3: Milwaukee @ Toronto, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Saturday, April 4 – Game 4: Milwaukee @ Toronto, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (TSN)

Sunday, April 5 – Game 5: Toronto @ Milwaukee, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (TSN)

Monday, April 6 – Game 6: Milwaukee @ Toronto, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

NBA Finals – Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

Tuesday, April 7 – Game 1: Golden State @ Toronto, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Wednesday, April 8 – Game 2: Golden State @ Toronto, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (TSN)

Thursday, April 9 – Game 3: Toronto @ Golden State, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Friday, April 10 – Game 4: Toronto @ Golden State, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (TSN)

Saturday, April 11 – Game 5: Golden State @ Toronto, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Sunday, April 12 – Game 6: Toronto @ Golden State, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (TSN)

