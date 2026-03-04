TWICE is taking over Hamilton this week, get hyped with our ultimate playlist

One of the world’s biggest K-pop groups is landing in Hamilton this week, and we’ve got the perfect TWICE playlist to fuel your excitement before the concert.

TWICE, the South Korean girl group under JYP Entertainment, is one of K-pop’s most iconic acts. With a career spanning a decade, the group is set to take over the newly opened TD Coliseum for two nights, March 6-7, as part of their This is For world tour.

The group is fresh off an exciting 2025, having released a new album, This is For, a special ten-year anniversary album, Ten: The Story Goes On, solo musical projects, a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performance, a headlining set at Lollapalooza, and a feature on the K-pop Demon Hunters soundtrack.

It’s no surprise that TWICE has become a household name in both K-pop and the global pop scene over the past ten years.

The last time TWICE performed in the Toronto area was nearly three years ago on July 2-3, 2023, during their Ready to Be world tour at Scotiabank Arena. Now, they’re back to remind the region, twice, why they’re leaders in the industry.

Get ready for the show with our TWICE playlist:

