Advertisement

Now
Culture

TWICE is taking over Hamilton this week, get hyped with our ultimate playlist

Get ready for TWICE in Hamilton on March 6 and 7 with our ultimate playlist featuring their biggest hits from ten years of K-pop domination

Tyreike Reid

A group of young women performing a synchronized dance routine on stage at the NOW Toronto event, showcasing urban dance styles and vibrant stage lighting.
TWICE is set to bring their powerhouse energy to Hamilton for two unforgettable nights at the TD Coliseum on March 6 and 7. (Courtesy: IG/twicetagram)

One of the world’s biggest K-pop groups is landing in Hamilton this week, and we’ve got the perfect TWICE playlist to fuel your excitement before the concert.

TWICE, the South Korean girl group under JYP Entertainment, is one of K-pop’s most iconic acts. With a career spanning a decade, the group is set to take over the newly opened TD Coliseum for two nights, March 6-7, as part of their This is For world tour.

The group is fresh off an exciting 2025, having released a new album, This is For, a special ten-year anniversary album, Ten: The Story Goes On, solo musical projects, a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performance, a headlining set at Lollapalooza, and a feature on the K-pop Demon Hunters soundtrack.

It’s no surprise that TWICE has become a household name in both K-pop and the global pop scene over the past ten years.

The last time TWICE performed in the Toronto area was nearly three years ago on July 2-3, 2023, during their Ready to Be world tour at Scotiabank Arena. Now, they’re back to remind the region, twice, why they’re leaders in the industry.

Get ready for the show with our TWICE playlist:

Advertisement

  • “This is For”
  • “Stragety”
  • “Set Me Free”
  • “What Is Love”
  • “One Spark”
  • “Fancy”
  • “Mars”
  • “The Feels”
  • “I Can’t Stop Me”
  • “I Got You”
Tyreike Reid

Advertisement

Exclusive content and events straight to your inbox

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

By signing up, I agree to receive emails from Now Toronto and to the Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

Recently Posted

Advertisement