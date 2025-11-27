Union Winter returns with free indoor roller skating and more at Union Station

What to know Union Station’s Union Winter has returned, featuring a free indoor roller-skating rink with rentals, lessons, themed sessions, and daily programming running through Jan. 18, 2026.



The seasonal event also includes live performances, giveaways, gift wrapping, and special holiday activities, offering a festive, weather-proof experience in the heart of Toronto.

Lace up, Toronto! Union Station is bringing back one of the city’s most beloved and unconventional winter attractions right inside the major transit hub.

Union Winter kicked off on Wednesday, bringing loads of seasonal programs to the downtown core. Live performances, giveaways and holiday services are all the rage this season, but perhaps one of the most popular attractions Torontonians look forward to yearly is the indoor roller skating in the station’s TD West Carriageway.

Just when you thought ice skating and winter go hand in hand, Union’s Winter Roller Express is here to change the game. This completely free indoor roller rink has it all, from free skate rentals to complimentary lessons, and operates daily with family-friendly sessions, themed DJs, and 19+ evening skates. All visitors must register in advance for two-hour sessions, and eligible TD credit cardholders can also access a priority line if they arrive without a reservation.

Roller Express Hours

The Union Winter Roller Express operates daily until Jan. 18, 2026, with the following schedule:

Regular Hours:

Mon: 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tues, Wed, Thur, Fri: 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: All ages from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 19+ from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Holiday Hours (Dec. 22 to Jan. 4)

Mon – Fri: 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: All ages from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 19+ from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Union Winter rink is closed on Dec. 24, 25, and 26 to observe the holidays.

New Years Eve: 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

New Years Day: 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is available for two-hour timeslots within the daily hours of operation.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING AT UNION WINTER?

Beyond the rink, Union Winter includes scheduled performances throughout December from the Canadian Opera Company, Tafelmusik, and other partners. One exciting thing to look out for is from CBC Toronto, which will present a Jordan Astra performance on Dec. 5 in support of the Daily Bread Food Bank. Union is also launching its December Days of Giveaways, offering daily prizes through its social channels, and the transit hub will provide complimentary gift wrapping for items purchased on-site.

Whether residents come to skate, shop, or simply pass through, the station’s transformation this winter provides one of the city’s most seasonal experiences, and best of all, it’s free, central, and sheltered from the weather.

Union Winter runs through Jan. 18, 2026. Registration details and the full programming schedule are available on Union’s website.