The best weekend events in Toronto: June 28-July 1

Canada Day: An Indigenous Perspective

Anishinaabe artist and intellectual (and past NOW cover star) Elder Dr. Duke Redbird has set up an Indigenous Interpretive Learning Centre for Torontonians interested in finding out about the Indigenous history of the waterfront. A collaboration with Myseum of Toronto, Wigwam Chi-Chemung – which means Big House Canoe – is based around a houseboat covered in woodland murals painted by Redbird and Philip Cote. The site is the focal point for a series of events over the summer and fall at which Redbird will give Indigenous context to Canadian holidays. Check out more Canada Day event picks here.

July 1 at Trillium Park (Ontario Place). 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West. 1 pm to 2:30 pm. Free. Exhibition continues to October. wigwamchichemung.com.

Ribfest

Outdoor family fest featuring music and a midway takes over Etobicoke Centennial Park.

June 28-July 1. Free. 3 pm-10 pm. torontoribfest.com.

Yesterday

Danny Boyle’s terrific film about a man who discovers he’s the only person alive to remember songs by the Beatles opens on screens today. Read Norm Wilner's review here.

Opens in theatres June 28.

The Annex Summer Night Market

Celebration and fundraiser for CAMH and Workman Arts featuring local artisans, artists, crafters, musicians and makers.

June 28. Tranzac. 5-10 pm. Free. facebook.com.

The Rolling Stones

On again/off again rockers are on again for their big gig at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte.

June 29. $179-$660. ticketmaster.ca.

Waterfront Festival

Tall ships drop anchor for Canada Day weekend.

June 29-July 1. Sherbourne Common. Free. towaterfrontfest.com.

Derrick Carter

Much-loved Chicago DJ headlines Sunnyside Pavilion.

June 29. 5-11 pm. $35-$45. eventbrite.ca.

A Bread Factory Parts 1 & 2

Patrick Wang's wildly inventive indie epic about the tension between community and corporate art returns to the Royal Cinema.

June 29 & 30. 3 pm. $21.59. universe.com.

Christie Pits Film Festival

Wanuri Kahiu’s lesbian drama Rafiki kicks off summer outdoor movie series.

June 30. Christie Pits Park. Film at sundown. Free/pwyc. christiepitsff.com.

