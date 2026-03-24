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Years after Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, Jay-Z and J. Cole speak on the topic

Years after Drake made headlines for his beef with Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and J. Cole spoke up on his behalf, saying Kendrick crossed the line.

Aliya Karimjee

Image of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, and J. Cole, prominent hip-hop artists, in various poses, reflecting on rap beefs and music industry debates.
Two celebrity rappers defend Drake years after the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. (Courtesy: @allthingsjayz/Instagram, @realcoleworld/Instagram, @champagnepapi/Instagram)

What to know

  • Jay-Z and J. Cole are speaking out years later in defense of Drake, saying Kendrick Lamar crossed a line during their 2024 beef.
  • The feud escalated through multiple diss tracks — including Kendrick’s hit “Not Like Us” — with critics saying it became too personal by targeting Drake’s character and family.
  • Their comments have sparked mixed reactions online, with some agreeing the beef went too far, while others question why they’re speaking up now.

Jay-Z and J. Cole spoke up about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, but the question pressing on everyone’s minds – why now? 

For those out of touch with Hip-Hop culture, in 2024, Drake took aim at Kendrick Lamar for cheating on his wife, and Kendrick had quickly clapped back saying Drake and wrote multiple diss tracks about the Toronto rapper, including the grammy winning song “Not Like Us.”

The track quickly became a hit track, the rapper even performed it at the 2025 Super Bowl. During that performance, Kendrick avoided looking at the camera until the lyrics, “Hey, Drake, I hear you like them young.”

Years after the drama, American rappers Jay-Z and J. Cole are finally speaking up in defense of Drake.

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@nowtoronto Jay-Z addresses the Kendrick vs Drake controversy, saying it may have crossed the line. #DrakeBeef #JayZ #Drake #Kendrick ♬ original sound – Now Toronto

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In a recent video , Jay-Z shares that his main issue with the beef is that it was an “attack on [Drake’s] character.” He continued that it went too far to bring people’s kids in the storyline too. Jay-Z joked he might “sound like the old guy wagging his finger,” but that a music battle should be fun and people should move on after.

But social media causes people’s lives to be wrecked and that this drama isn’t worth it. “I don’t know if battling needs to be part of the culture anymore,” Jay-Z said. 

Jay-Z’s comments had a mixed response from social media. One TikTok user said, “I’m a Kendrick fan but the way some of yall act like Drake has never made music is so ignorant to me. Jay got a great point.” Echoing this sentiment, another user added, “Why does Jay-Z have to be the one that finally says this.” 

Another user commented, “I love Drake still.” 

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@brandongonezshow How do you feel about J.Cole’s comments? #Drake #KendrickLamar #Rap #Jcole ♬ original sound – The Brandon Gonez Show

J. Cole, a rapper known for his socially-conscious music style has also shared his thoughts online, “It’s disgusting how people try to use that opportunity, either to show how they really felt about Drake the whole time or just like pile on and tear the dude down and like create a narrative as if he’s not great.” 

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Social media agreed with Cole. A TikTok user shared his love for Drake, saying, “DRAKE IS THE MF GOAT.” Another user mentioned, “I’m glad somebody finally said it. What happened with Drake was extremely strange.”

Aliya Karimjee

Writer

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