Live touring show hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes, with featured performances by the Final Three… @thequeenpriyanka, @ritabagaz, @itsscarlettbobo and many others at the outdoor venue. Friday Oct 2, Saturday Oct 3, and Sunday Oct 4, with two shows per day. The first of two daily shows will begin at 6 pm, with the second at 8:30 pm. http://vossevents.com