by Jordan Harrison (Coal Mine Theatre). It’s the age of artificial intelligence, and 85-year-old Marjorie has a handsome new companion who’s programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. Previews from Jan 26, opens Jan 29 and runs to Feb 16, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 2 pm. $47.50-$55.50, previews/rush $25.

coalminetheatre.com/marjorie-prime