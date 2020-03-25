The best beers available for delivery in Toronto right now

Muddy York Working Hard NEIPA

This hazy little beauty has been selling briskly at Muddy York’s online store the past week – and with its bright, juicy notes of mango and tangerine, we can see why.

$4.42/473 ml can. $10 flat rate for local deliveries under $100. Promo code FREETO gets free delivery to some areas. muddyyorkbrewing.com

Collective Arts Loud & Clear Tart Cherry Stout w/ Chocolate

Made for International Women’s Day, this beer is all about the sweet chocolate pairing with mouth-puckeringly tart cherries. Bonus: Proceeds go to YWCA Hamilton and the Native Women’s Centre.

$15.75/pack of four 473 ml cans. 24-can delivery minimum, $4.99 delivery fee with same-day options within certain zones. collectiveartsbrewing.com/shop

Henderson’s Export Stout

It’s still cold outside and we missed getting our stout on for St. Patrick’s Day, so this award-winning 7 per cent stout from Henderson is sure to warm the bones and bring you some good cheer. Expect some flavours of baker’s chocolate and coffee with a nice dry finish.

$3.60/473 ml can. Free same-day or next-day delivery on orders $50 or more to certain areas. hendersonbrewing.com/shop

Sawdust City Rice Lager

Gravenhurst’s Sawdust City just released the first two beers of their Element Lager series, with a beer representing all four elements (sorry Captain Planet fans, no Heart). The first beer, Rice Lager, represents water and is a light, 4.4 per cent ABV crispy-as-heck lager made with 40 per cent rice and 60 per cent two-row barley.

$3.10/473 ml can. Free shipping on all orders $100 or more. $15 for orders below $100. store.sawdustcitybrewing.com

MERIT Brewing x Beer. Diversity. More Than Mango Pale Ale

Honestly, Toronto needs to get more MERIT beers and their online shop is perfect for this. More Than is a collaboration with Ren Navarro of Beer. Diversity., and $1 of each bottle sold goes to the Black Youth Mentorship Program facilitated by the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion. Need more incentive? This stuff tastes like pineapple, coconut and a bunch of mango. Yum.

$5.25/500 ml bottle. Delivery via Canada Post. meritbrewing.ca/shopdead

× Expand Processed with VSCO with g6 preset

Bandit Brewery Hoppelgänger Dry-Hopped Pilsner

If you like the clean and crisp taste of a pilsner but want a bit more of a flavour punch, this dry-hopped pilsner gives off lovely notes of lychee and lemongrass.

$5.31/500 ml bottle. Free same-day/next-day delivery on $50 orders to postal codes starting M5-M8; $10 flat rate for orders under $50. banditbrewery.ca/store

Godspeed Brewery Svetlý Ležák 12º Czech Premium Pale Lager

After his 2018 trip to the Czech Republic, Godspeed’s brewmaster came back a changed man, totally inspired by the country’s brewing philosophy. The result was a number of beers with a Czech influence, including this world-class beauty on par with Pilsner Urquell.

$3.50/355 ml can. Free local delivery for orders of $50 or more in postal codes M4-M6. Use promo code STRUGGLE for 15 per cent off orders over $20. godspeedbrewery.com/shop

Left Field Brewery Greenwood IPA

A tribute to both Vermont’s beers and Toronto’s east side district, Greenwood is undoubtedly one of the best year-round IPAs in the city. Flavours of peach, pineapple and orange welcome you in like an old friend.

$3.75/355 ml can. Free local delivery for $50 orders in postal codes starting M1-M6 and M8-M9. $10 flat rate shipping on orders over $50 to rest of Ontario. fanshop.leftfieldbrewery.ca

Blood Brothers Brewing Balam Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

Dark times sometimes call for dark beers, and it’s hard to get much darker than this. It’ll hit hard at 11 per cent, but the flavours of chocolate, coffee and vanilla from the bourbon ensures you’ll be happy about it.

$13/500 ml bottle. Free same-day/next-day local delivery for orders over $100 in postal codes M2-M9. $10 flat delivery fee for orders under $100. bloodbrothersbrewing.com/bottleonlineshop

Delivery and availability information is subject to change.

