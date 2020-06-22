14 patios reopening this week in Toronto

Patios in Toronto can now reopen – and the number of people already clamouring online to crush a pint or a glass of rosé in the sunshine could fill all of those patio tables several dozen times over.

With outdoor dining generally accepted by health officials to be a less dangerous option than reopening dining rooms, the city has fast-tracked the creation of new patios and sidewalk cafes. Meanwhile, existing spaces will have to contend with new social distancing measures like capacity limits, restrictions on group sizes, and even bans on singing and dancing (paging Kevin Bacon).

Still, many (including, admittedly, myself) are less-than-enthusiastic about sitting six feet away from their fellow man, or about the implications of service staff returning to work when the province still isn't fully out of the COVID-19 woods yet. If you do go out this week, be sure to mask up as much as possible, wash your hands, stay home if you're feeling ill, and be respectful of others' space. (We don't want to get sent back to Stage One, do we?)

In the meantime, here are 14 places where you can hit a patio this week.

Blueblood Steakhouse

The Casa Loma steakhouse is taking reservations for its patio starting on Wednesday.

Cibo Wine Bar

All three of Cibo's locations will be reopening their patios Wednesday.

Fairmont Royal York

The hotel's Clockwork bar will be reopening its streetside terrace on Wednesday. Reservations (available online) are encouraged, but not required.

Five Doors North

The patio at this casual north-end Italian restaurant opens Wednesday; reservations are open.

Labora

The King West Spanish spot has a brand new patio that's scheduled to make its grand debut Friday.

Marben

The cozy Wellington spot is reopening its patio Friday. The patio seats 30 people — socially distanced — and menus will be made available via QR code on the corner of the table (with some wipeable laminated copies on request).

Odin Coffee Roasters

The King East cafe – which, BTW, recently went entirely vegan – will be reopening its outdoor spaces Wednesday.

The Caledonian

The temple to Scottish whiskey is reopening its back patio on Wednesday by reservation only.

The Commoner

Starting on Thursday, the Roncy bar and restaurant will be back to regular hours with the patio open. Reserve online.

The Parlour

The hidden-away rooftop patio at this King West bar is opening Thursday evening at half-capacity.

The Pilot

The Yorkville pub's Flight Deck rooftop will be reopening Thursday afternoon with social distancing measures in place.

St. Louis

The wing chain is reopening a slew of locations around Toronto on Wednesday, including 595 Bay, 92 King East, 561 Danforth, 376 Bloor West, 1 Baldwin and 313 Bremner. Digital ordering and sanitation measures will be present.

Tibet Kitchen

The Parkdale momo spot announced in their Insta stories they'll be reopening their back patio on Wednesday.

Steam Whistle Brewing

The Roundhouse's expanded patio opens this Friday, with reservations encouraged.

