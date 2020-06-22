Toronto and Peel Region to move to stage 2 on Wednesday

× Expand Samuel Engelking Ossington bar window June 17

Hair salons, restaurant patios, spas, tattoo parlours, shopping malls, museums, galleries and libraries will be able to reopen in Toronto this Wednesday.

Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that Toronto and Peel Region will move into stage 2 of the provincial reopening plan on June 24 at 12:01 am. The rest of the GTA – Durham, Halton, York and Hamilton – had coronavirus restrictions lifted last Friday.

"We’re beating this virus," Ford said. “Ontario is heading in the right direction because everyone is doing their part. We’re seeing the trends go the right way. We’re hitting our markers.”

Windsor-Essex, the only region still in stage 1, will be continue to be held back due to outbreaks among migrant farm workers.

The province has seen a decline in new COVID-19 cases in the past week. Today, provincial public health officials reported 161 new cases – the lowest single-day increase since March 28. The majority of new cases were in Peel, which reported 44. Toronto reported 36 new cases.

Toronto has also seen consistent declines in new cases for the past two weeks. On Friday, three of the four indicators on the city's new COVID-19 dashboard were "green."

Here's a list of the businesses and services allowed to reopen in stage 2:

Outdoor dine-in services at restaurants, bars and other establishments, including patios, curbside, parking lots and adjacent properties;

Select personal and personal care services with the proper health and safety measures in place, including tattoo parlours, barber shops, hair salons and beauty salons;

Shopping malls under existing restrictions, including food services reopening for take-out and outdoor dining only;

Tour and guide services, such as bike and walking, bus and boat tours, as well as tasting and tours for wineries, breweries and distilleries;

Water recreational facilities such as outdoor splash pads and wading pools, and all swimming pools;

Museums, galleries and libraries with physical distancing measures in place;

Beach access and additional camping in provincial parks;

Camping at private campgrounds;

Outdoor-only recreational facilities and training for outdoor team sports, with limits to enable physical distancing;

Drive-in and drive-through venues for theatres, concerts, animal attractions and cultural appreciation, such as art installations;

Film and television production activities, with limits to enable physical distancing;

Weddings and funerals, with limits on social gatherings to 10 people;

Small outdoor events

Much of the province moved to stage 2 on June 8. On June 12, all Ontarians were allowed to form a social "circle" of no more than 10 people who can interact and come into close contact with one another without having to practise physical distancing.

Restrictions on social gatherings, weddings, funeral and religious services have also been eased across the province.

Ontario has been in a state of emergency since March 17. The legislation is due to expire on June 30 but Ford's government is expected to renew the measures until at least July 15.

Last week, Ford said that under the Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act, restrictions on workplace closures and large gatherings such as concerts can remain in place once the legislation expires. However, orders that have been lifted could not be re-imposed.

