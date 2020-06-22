Ontario reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation / Unsplash COVID-19 coronavirus

Ontario has reported fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the eighth time in the past nine days.

On Monday, provincial public health officials confirmed 161 new cases, bringing Ontario's total to 33,637. The number marks the province's lowest single-day increase since March 28 and is a 0.5 per cent increase since the previous day.

Three more people have died. In total, the virus has killed 2,609 people in Ontario. Another 214 cases have resolved. The total number of recovered cases is 28,933 – or 86 per cent of cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet that 29 of the province's 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases or no new cases at all.

× For the eight time in the past nine days, Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 cases, with 161 new cases of #COVID19 today, a 0.5% increase. With 214 more resolved, there are 53 fewer active cases in the province as the persistent decrease in active cases continues. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 22, 2020

"Over the past two days, we've identified 62 new cases in Windsor-Essex, the result of expanded testing as we enhance our offers to resolve workplace outbreaks," she said.

The majority of new cases were in Peel, which reported 44. Toronto reported 36 new cases.

Windsor-Essex, Toronto and Peel are the only jurisdictions that remain in stage one of Ontario's reopening plan.

Mayor John Tory said on Sunday that he is hopeful Premier Doug Ford will announce later today that Toronto will be able to move to stage two. If given the green light, the earliest Toronto could reopen is June 26.

Much of the province moved to stage two, which means hair salons, restaurant patios and museums are allowed to reopen, on June 8.

The province has completed 1,196,627 tests, up by 21,900 since yesterday. Another 10,027 cases are under investigation.

