Tory predicts Toronto could reopen within a week

Mayor John Tory says Toronto is "achingly close" to Stage 2 of Ontario's reopening plan.

In an interview with CP24 on Sunday, the mayor said he is "very optimistic" the city will be moved into the second stage this week.

"That's my own prediction – it is not based on an inside secret," he added. "I just think the numbers have headed strongly in the right direction consistently now for two weeks, and so I think everybody now is going to be in agreement that it is time."

Much of the province was given the green light to reopen on June 8.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to speak tomorrow on whether or not Toronto and the other regions left out of the second stage – Windsor-Essex and Peel – will be allowed to move forward.

If given the go-ahead tomorrow, the earliest Toronto could reopen would be this coming Friday, June 26.

Toronto has seen consistent declines in the number of new cases for the past two weeks, with another section of the city's new COVID-19 dashboard moving from "yellow" to "green" this week. On Friday, chief medical officer of health Eileen de Villa said she was "encouraged" by the city's continued progress.

