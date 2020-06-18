Coronavirus updates: Ontario plans to extend state of emergency to July 15; Province temporarily bands commercial evictions

× Expand Samuel Engelking June 17 Bay Street Financial district coronavirus

Case summary

As of June 16, there are 32,744 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

27,784 cases have been resolved in the province and 2,550 people have died.

As of June 16, there are 13,588 cases in Toronto, 11,397 recovered cases and 998 people have died.

9:10 am Premier proposes extending state of emergency to July 15

Premier Doug Ford has proposed extending the state of emergency to July 15.

On Wednesday, the Ontario government tabled a motion in the legislature to extend the law, which allows the government to create and enforce emergency orders, in a motion that will be debated next week.

"Thanks to the collective efforts of every Ontarian, the COVID-19 trends in our province are moving in the right direction and the Premier is hopeful that this will the final extension," the premier's office said in a statement.

The province has extended emergency orders to June 30. Ford first declared the state of emergency on March 17.

9:10 am TTC approves mandatory mask policy

Face masks will become mandatory for all riders on all TTC vehicles beginning on July 2.

At a meeting yesterday, the TTC Board approved the measure with exemptions for children under age two, people with medical considerations and people who are unable to take off or put on a face covering.

The city will work with the Poverty Reduction Office to conduct a one-time distribution of one million masks on June 29 in lower income areas.

“We’ve already seen an increase in the number of people wearing face coverings on the TTC since we began strongly recommending this practice in the middle of May,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary in a statement.

TTC employees who work behind a physical shield or in areas not accessible to the public are also exempt from the rule. The transit agency said in a statement that officials do not plan to strictly enforce the rule but will monitor compliance to "determine if further action is needed."

9:05 am Visits to long-term care homes to resume today

As of today, Ontario is allowing visitors to long-term care homes to resume with restrictions in place. Residents will be allowed one visitor per week and the visits must take place outdoors.

There are different rules for retirement homes. Residents can receive visitors indoors and outdoors at the discretion of the home. The home can also determine the number of visitors allowed per resident.

Physical distancing is required in both settings and all visitors must have tested negative for COVID-19 in the previous two weeks. Homes must also have a protocol that is clearly communicated to visitors alongside safety measures.

Only homes free of an outbreak will be able to accept visitors.

9 am Ontario temporarily bans commercial evictions

The Ontario government passed legislation yesterday that temporarily bans commercial evictions. The law, which prevents tenants from being locked out or having assets seized during the pandemic, is in effect until August 31 and retroactive to May 1.

The government says the ban does not apply to commercial tenants participating in the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program, which sees landlords and tenants splitting rent with the provincial and federal governments and agreeing to a moratorium on evictions for three months.

Small business owners and business improvement associations have criticized CECRA as insufficient, and argued an eviction ban was needed to protect tenants with landlords who aren't opting in to the program.

8:30 am Canada has more than 99,000 cases of COVID-19

As of June 17, there are 99,853 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 8,254 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

