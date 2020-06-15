Gandhi Roti is closing permanently

× Expand Steven Davey Gandhi is serving its last roti at the end of the month.

Gandhi Roti, a Queen West staple for over 25 years, is shutting its doors for good.

"After 25 years of business in the Queen West neighbourhood, the time has come to say goodbye," the restaurant's owners wrote in a notice posted at the restaurant at 554 Queen West.

"The past few months have been very trying for our family business, and due to the financial uncertainty of COVID-19, we felt that it was best to close our doors permanently."

A number of restaurants have closed due to COVID-19 in recent weeks, but Gandhi is a particular loss for the city: Gandhi proprietor Avtar Singh is said to have created the merger of North Indian curries and West Indian roti that's now the signature dish at dozens of Toronto roti shops.

That's right: The butter chicken roti (much less the restaurant Butter Chicken Roti) would never had existed if not for Gandhi.

If you've never tried the original version yourself, you've got two weeks left before Gandhi's doors close for good – and if it's already one of your faves, you've still got a little time to say goodbye.

Read the full farewell notice (as spotted by Pizzeria Du restaurateur Roger Yang) below:

× One of my favourite mom and pop restaurants in Toronto. Last two weeks to get their amazing rotis! pic.twitter.com/zJw4ErIUnP — Roger Yang, Avelo Restaurant (@roger_yang_to) June 15, 2020

@nataliamanzocco