Uber Eats launches alcohol delivery in Toronto

× Expand Anirudh / Unsplash

Uber Eats has expanded its delivery offerings in Toronto to include alcohol.

In a news release, the company announced that effective today, select restaurants will be able to offer beer, wine and liquor delivery. The first few restaurants – Gusto 101, Gusto 501 and Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen – are all operated by the Gusto 54 hospitality group.

The AGCO loosened the rules around alcohol delivery last month in order to give bars and restaurants an additional income stream during the coronavirus pandemic. However, orders had to be accompanied by food, and age verification measures still had to be enforced – a potential hurdle for some services who might otherwise have offered the service.

Uber initially was cautious about the new move: "As you can understand, ID/sobriety checks are at odds with contactless delivery," a rep told NOW shortly after the launch.

However, Uber now says they have new put measures in place, including reviewing the customer's photo ID and entering the customer's date of birth in the Uber Driver app to verify their age. "At this time, couriers are not required to collect a signature from the customer to complete the delivery due to COVID-19," the company adds.

Drinks are already online on the restaurants' respective pages, including bottled wine and beer. No word yet from Uber on how many more local restaurants will take advantage of the service.

@nataliamanzocco