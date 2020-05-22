Dave's... closes on St. Clair after 10 years

× Expand Dave's... on St. Clair has closed after 10 years.

Midtown watering hole Dave's... on St. Clair has closed after 10 years due to COVID-19, owner Liz Guerrier has announced.

"The last two months I have been trying to figure out what to do. How could I reopen Dave’s... in the new reality that has become our world?" Guerrier wrote on Facebook.

"After much reluctance I have come to accept that it just isn’t possible. With prospects for a full restaurant and a sufficient level of business to cover my costs very unlikely for what could be a year or more to come, with no support for my rent, and only more debt offered from the government, I have no choice but to call an end to this journey."

Along with its vast selection of beer (one of the best in the area) and pub eats, the bar was also home to live music and trivia nights, which helped bolster the sense of community around the bar.

Guerrier gave her thanks to the bar's regulars: "I have been thinking about so many of you these last weeks. I couldn’t have imagined that day in March would have been the end.

"I am heartbroken that this little piece of community has been taken down by this disease. And I am also deeply sad that so much more of the fabric of our city is going to disappear."



