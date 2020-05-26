Dufflet Pastries shuts down on Eglinton

Dufflet Pastries has closed its Eglinton location permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Uptown Yonge BIA announced that the bakery, beloved for its "cakelet" pastries and other sweets, would not be reopening post-pandemic.

The Toronto bakery, which also sells its pastries wholesale around the city, was founded by Dufflet Rosenberg in 1982 with a Queen West location; the uptown shop opened in 2002.

Another Beaches location was shut down in 2018. The Queen West bakery is still operating, along with a wholesale production facility.

The business impact of the pandemic has already claimed a number of Toronto institutions due to a combination of evaporating business and what has proven to be difficult-to-access expense relief from the government. Read our full list of permanently closed Toronto restaurants here.

@nataliamanzocco