Meal delivery options from Toronto restaurants

Buca & Bar Buca

Stock your freezer or fridge with pre-made or ready-to-cook eats from Buca's St. Clair West location. There's lasagnas and polenta, fresh pastas and sauces, and even a bake-your-own-nodini kit (because let's face it, they're best eaten right out of the oven). Delivery or takeout available.

Craig's Cookies

Ever wanted to UberEats raw cookie dough to your place? That dream is finally real thanks to Craig's Cookies. While they've closed their bakeries for pickup, you can still get your fix of gooey goodness with some chocolate chip cookie dough ($20 for enough to make a dozen cookies), available for delivery from their Church St. location. (While we cannot technically condone you eating this stuff raw, we also understand that these are desperate times.)

Favorites

Chef Haan Palcu-Chang has been hard at work putting together cook-at-home meal kits under the Mama Flo's banner. The first one, a roast duck curry plus sides and dessert ($55 for two people), will be available for pickup this Friday.

General Assembly

GA's pies are available takeout or delivery-style, but if you feel like getting your hands dirty, they offer kits with everything you need to make their pepperoni or margherita pies; each is about $20 and gets you two pies each. Coming soon is a range of thin-crust frozen pies – which I have had the privilege of taste-testing, and which I can confirm go from freezer to crispy perfection in 10 minutes flat. Order via DoorDash, UberEats or Ritual.

Hotmess Texmex

On top of a sizeable takeout menu and a whack of craft beer, Hotmess is also offering taco kits and nacho kits with your choice of protein for at-home assembly. Both pickup and UberEats delivery are available, though you save a fair bit of cash if you go get it yourself.

Jacobs & Co.

We're not entirely sure if this counts as a meal kit – but then again, there's not really much you need to cook a great steak other than the steak itself. The King West steakhouse is offering cuts from their in-house dry-aging room for home delivery and cooking, from a $49, six-ounce Hereford tenderloin all the way up to a $374 A5 Black Tajima striploin. Delivery and pickup are available.

Mahjong Bar

Dundas West's worst-kept secret bar has begun offering frozen pork dumplings and shrimp wontons for preorder, as well as pre-batched cocktail kits. Orders must be made in advance; delivery is free in west-end Toronto.

Patois

New to the menu at Toronto's favourite modern Chinese-Jamaican restaurant: "heat 'n' serve care packages" that come chilled, ready for reheating. Available for preorder (pickup or delivery available), the kits feed up to 2 ($85) or up to 4 ($145) and include jerk chicken, oxtail, brussels sprouts, rice and peas, patties and more. Bonus: Beers from Godspeed and Common Good, and even a rum punch cocktail kit.

Pray Tell

Preserve Indulgence's Cindy Fung, who runs the kitchen at this College St. bar, has moved to a meal-delivery model. Sixteen Ounces will bring you breakfasts, lunches and dinners, all based on their ideal ratio of lean proteins, veggies and grains.

Sala Modern Thai

This Danforth Thai spot has over a dozen different dishes available as cook-at-home meal kits, including pad see ew, pad thai and a rainbow of curries. Both pickup and delivery are available.

WVRST

Three words: Duck fat fries. Wvrst's famously indulgent side is now available in vacuum-sealed portions (at a very reasonable $4.50 each), with instructions for pan-frying or oven-baking available. (A perfect way to satisfy the food requirement for ordering their many, many craft beers!) Also available: A whack of "raid the pantry" options, including condiments, charcuterie, and tons of pickled veggies. Pickup and delivery available.

