COVID-19: Toronto restaurants now offering delivery or takeout

Toronto restaurants now offering takeout or delivery
These Toronto restaurants have added new delivery and takeout options in response to COVID-19. For more options near you, check your favourite restaurant's website, or see what's available near you on Doordash, UberEats, or Foodora.
- Adamson Barbecue: Takeout (call or preorder online) with delivery on the way, including new "meal kit" options.
- Aloette: Takeout (Ritual) and delivery (Doordash).
- Blood Brothers: Takeout (call 647-628-6062).
- Descendant: Now offering curbside takeout service in addition to delivery (UberEats).
- Elm St. Deli: Delivery and takeout options TBA.
- Favorites: Takeout (Ritual), delivery TBA.
- Fourth Man In The Fire: Takeout with curbside pickup and delivery (UberEats)
- Hotel Delilah: Delivery and takeout options TBA.
- Imanishi Japanese Kitchen: Takeout (call 416-706-4225).
- Indie Ale House: Takeout (call 416-760-9691).
- Maker Pizza: Delivery (Fododora, Ubereats or call 416 782 2000), takeout (by phone). Now offering curbside pickup service and no-contact delivery.
- Sotto Sotto: Contact-free delivery and takeout (call 416-962-0011)
- South Indian Dosa Mahal: Takeout and UberEats.
- Roselle Desserts: Delivery (UberEats starting this week).
- Tinuno: Takeout and delivery (call 647-343-9294).
Brewery bottle shops still open
- Bandit Brewery
- Bellwoods
- Black Dog (free delivery for orders over $50)
- Blood Brothers (delivery through Foodora and Boozer)
- Burdock
- Indie Ale House (free delivery over 12 units Monday-Friday)
- Left Field
List will be updated.