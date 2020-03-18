COVID-19: Toronto restaurants now offering delivery or takeout

Coronavirus has forced the closure of Toronto's dining rooms – so restaurants are pivoting to offer delivery and takeout. Here's some new options, plus a list of brewery bottle shops remaining open

by

Toronto restaurants now offering takeout or delivery

These Toronto restaurants have added new delivery and takeout options in response to COVID-19. For more options near you, check your favourite restaurant's website, or see what's available near you on Doordash, UberEats, or Foodora.

Brewery bottle shops still open

List will be updated.