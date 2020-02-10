New Toronto restaurants: Gusto 501

Sugo opens a sister pizzeria, Sea-Hi Famous Chinese Food closes, Eataly adds one final restaurant, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • Eataly's fourth and final restaurant, Trattoria Milano, is now open at 55 Bloor West (at Yonge).
  • Calgary's Mexican favourite Anejo has come to Toronto at 600 King West (at Adelaide).
  • Starbucks' first "pick-up only" café is now open at 25 King West (at Yonge).
  • Vegan favourite Vegetarian Haven is reopening its doors in March — as Haven, a contemporary plant-based eatery, at 33 Bloor West (at Yonge). 

NORTH

EAST

  • The minds behind Gusto 101 and Trattoria Nervosa have a new spot: Gusto 501, now open at 501 King East (at Adelaide).
  • Boukan is now open at 452 Kingston (at Waverly).

WEST

  • Conzo's, a new pizzeria from the people behind Sugo, is open in the former home of The Emerson at 1279 Bloor West (at Lansdowne).
  • Royal Myanmar has closed at 438 Horner (at Aldercrest).
  • Ma Maison is now open at 2432 Bloor West (at Jane).
  • Ethica Coffee Roasters is now open at 213 Sterling (at Perth).

