New Toronto Restaurants: RIP Schmaltz Appetizing Ossington

×
David Laurence
Schmaltz Appetizing's Chub-Chub bagel sandwich.
DOWNTOWN
- Cheese tea chain Machi Machi has opened its first location at 575 Yonge (at Dundonald).
- Amber has closed at 119 Yorkville (at Hazelton).
- Pilot Coffee just opened inside the Manulife Centre (55 Bloor West, at Bay).
- Bagels On Fire is opening a new location at 424 Queen West (at Augusta).
- Lapinou is opening next month at 642 King West (at Portland).
NORTH
- Food hall Upper East Food Club is opening soon at 5317 Yonge (at McKee).
- Belle's Bakery is now open at 262 Dupont (at Madison).
EAST
- M'Eat Resto Butcher is closed at 806 Queen East (at Boulton).
- Hunger Point is now open at 2075 Danforth (at Woodbine).
WEST
- Anthony Rose's bagel shop Schmaltz Appetizing is closing its Ossington location (224 Ossington, at Dundas) this week.
- ICYMI: Porchetta & Co. has closed its original location on Dundas.
- Oakwood Hardware has opened a secondary location, O.H. Pantry, around back from the original (337 Oakwood, at Rogers).
- Jacked Up Coffee is opening soon at 1100 King West (at Jefferson).
- 588 Snack Bar is opening soon at 588 College (at Clinton).