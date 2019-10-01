New Toronto Restaurants: RIP Schmaltz Appetizing Ossington

Oakwood Hardware expands, M'Eat closes in Leslieville, midtown gets a food hall, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • Cheese tea chain Machi Machi has opened its first location at 575 Yonge (at Dundonald).
  • Amber has closed at 119 Yorkville (at Hazelton).
  • Pilot Coffee just opened inside the Manulife Centre (55 Bloor West, at Bay).
  • Bagels On Fire is opening a new location at 424 Queen West (at Augusta).
  • Lapinou is opening next month at 642 King West (at Portland).

