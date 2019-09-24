Porchetta & Co. is closing down on Dundas

× Expand Mike Watier The porchetta sandwich at Porchetta & Co.

Soon, there will be one less place to grab what is arguably Toronto's single finest sandwich: Porchetta & Co. is shutting down its original location at 825 Dundas West (at Palmerston).

"All good things must come to an end and that includes our lease at the OG Porchetta & Co.," the owners write on their Instagram.

The Dundas location first opened in 2010; back then, sandwiches were selling for just $5.95. In the intervening years, Nick Auf Der Maur spun the shop into a miniature local empire that includes a combination location with Pizzeria Libretto on King West, a PATH location in Exchange Tower, and even a stall at Scotiabank Arena. So while this is by no means a permanent goodbye for everyone's favourite parm-and-rapini-topped ball of porcine goodness, it does mean we'll have one less place for delicious takeout on Dundas. (We'll always have the Bathurst McDonalds, I guess?)

The final day of service will be this Saturday. Read Porchetta's full post below:

@nataliamanzocco