Porchetta & Co. is closing down on Dundas

Sandwich shop's original location to serve its last porchetta roll on Saturday

by

Soon, there will be one less place to grab what is arguably Toronto's single finest sandwich: Porchetta & Co. is shutting down its original location at 825 Dundas West (at Palmerston).

"All good things must come to an end and that includes our lease at the OG Porchetta & Co.," the owners write on their Instagram. 

The Dundas location first opened in 2010; back then, sandwiches were selling for just $5.95. In the intervening years, Nick Auf Der Maur spun the shop into a miniature local empire that includes a combination location with Pizzeria Libretto on King West, a PATH location in Exchange Tower, and even a stall at Scotiabank Arena. So while this is by no means a permanent goodbye for everyone's favourite parm-and-rapini-topped ball of porcine goodness, it does mean we'll have one less place for delicious takeout on Dundas. (We'll always have the Bathurst McDonalds, I guess?)

The final day of service will be this Saturday. Read Porchetta's full post below:

@nataliamanzocco