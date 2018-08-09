New Toronto restaurants: West Oak

×
West Oak
DOWNTOWN
- Vancouver restaurants West Oak and Pierre's will be taking over the former home of Fring's (455 King West, at Spadina).
- Mother Tongue, a new spot from Rob Granicolo (Il Covo) and Francis Bermejo (Bar Buca) will soon be replacing Parcae inside the Templar Hotel (348 Adelaide West, at Peter).
- As previously reported, Cafe Bora, a Korean dessert chain revolving around purple sweet potato-flavoured eats, is opening this fall at 87 Yorkville (at Bellair).
- Bloor Superfresh will soon become Annex Food Hall (384 Bloor West, at Walmer), slated to open later this fall.
- Sportsnet is opening a restaurant: The Sportsnet Grill, overlooking the Rogers Centre inside the Marriott City Centre Hotel (1 Blue Jays Way, at Front), and will feature window-seat reservations on game days.
- A teeny-tiny, under-the-radar gelato counter called Piccolina Gelato E Altra Roba ("tiny gelato and other stuff") is open at 85 Portland.
- Lone Star Texas Grill (212 King West, at Simcoe) closed its doors last week.
NORTH
- Hunan-style noodle spot Jin's Mi-Fen is open at 5515 Yonge (at Finch), replacing Kokoya.
EAST
- The third location of Thai joint Eat BKK is set to replace Lady Marmalade at 898 Queen East (at Logan); the Lady is set to relocate to 265 Broadview (at Dundas).
- Gyoko Sushi is open at 2143 Danforth (at Cedarvale).
- Plaxton Coffee is coming soon to 2889 St. Clair East (at Plaxton).
WEST
- Recipe Food Co. is now open at 696 Queen West (at Manning).
- Loftea and Sukoi Desserts will be opening at 760 Queen West (at Bellwoods).