Toronto's best bars

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Pinkerton's bartender Marc Baglio.

Not so very long ago, going for drinks in Toronto meant sipping technicolour sugar-bombs at "martini" bars or litres of over-oaked Chardonnay at corporate meat markets, gulping pints of domestic at a pub or sponging up vodka in nightclubs.

Times have definitely changed.

Craft beer culture hit its peak and then kept going. Cider has become a priority, and bars à vins are multiplying. Most bartenders, even if they're not into tinkering with bespoke bitters, can pull off a passable Old Fashioned. Day drinking is classy again (not to mention much more realistic with a chaser of custom-roasted espresso), and snack choices are abundant when you're peckish at midnight.

So it's a good time to present what we think are T.O.'s top new(ish) bars. Our criteria? Anything that opened in the last two years that contributed to the drinking scene in a new or noteworthy way, or, frankly, any spot that we just plain enjoyed.

Grab a pal, set a Tindr date or just walk out your door and into a bar, because there's never been a better moment to grab a drink.

Want more food and drink guides? Go here.

Show Route

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.

You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.

Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next