While it’s not quite winter just yet, it is officially holiday shopping season! And if you’re looking to support queer-owned businesses while gift-giving, we have the shopping guide you need!

From art prints and patches to stationery and apparel, here are some Ontario queer-owned businesses to support over the holigays… we mean holidays!

A Little Rainbow Paper Company

This Toronto-based stationery company is by the 2SLGBTQ+ community, for the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Their selection of goods features shirts, pins, stickers, notebooks, and more — and their variety of greeting cards could not be more inclusive, featuring unique prints with different florals relevant to 2SLGBTQ+ history, designs for two mom or two dad families, and more.

Plus, they also offer Pride-themed Christmas decorations! So if you’re looking to deck the halls with something rainbow – check them out!

Luck and Lavender Studio

Luck and Lavender Studio is an Ottawa-based company that offers a ton of unique buttons, pins, patches, stickers and prints perfect for those collectors on your shopping list.

Owner and artist behind the products, KJ Forman, describes their artistic style as bright and flowery with a hard edge, typically featuring a combination of florals and darker imagery that showcases feminist and 2SLGBTQ+ mantras.



“Luck and Lavender Studio is for babes who have something to say and want to show the world who they are,” the website reads.

They also offer custom art commissions, so if you want to get something extra personal, this is a great idea!

Browse the Luck and Lavender website to find out more.

MUKA

If you’re looking for pansy enamel pins, rainbow mermaid leggings or Pride shoe laces, you might want to check out the Proudly Queer section of MUKA’s website.

With a wide selection of everything from stickers and buttons to apparel and accessories, MUKA is dedicated to “building a brighter future for people of all skin colours, genders, sexual orientation and cultures through the power of creative self-expression.”

In addition to their Pride range, they also have a ton of other cute and colourful products, including beautiful stationery products and goodies for animal lovers.

Based in Hamilton, the company is queer and POC operated, offering domestic, U.S. and international shipping as well as local pickup for people in the area.

Canvas Corner Store

This Toronto-based company is the place to pick up t-shirts and tote bags for that one person on your shopping list who loves to make a statement with their outfits.

The Canvas Corner Store’s inventory includes graphic T-shirts and totes with meanings that matter, including a collection dedicated to the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

P.S. for those people on your shopping list with an affinity for Church and Wellesley, their iconic “preserve queer spaces” tote and shirt features an illustration of The Village.

Plus, proceeds from the Corner Store help fund Canvas Programs, a charity offering empathy-based education programs focused on consent and 2SLGBTQIA+ inclusion.

Get Real Movement

The Get Real Movement is another Toronto-based non-profit with merchandise that makes perfect presents for those who are dedicated to the fight for human rights.

They offer hats, sweaters, shirts and other apparel with anti-racist slogans and messaging, including “Love is Love,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “Trans Rights = Human Rights.”

Proceeds from their apparel, flags, books, and other products fund their work combating 2SLGBTQ+ discrimination, racism, and bullying in schools, summer camps, and workplaces. Plus, every order includes a note from a real student, giving feedback on the importance of the organization’s programs, so if someone on your list prioritizes giving back to the community, this might be the perfect present.

GRRRL Spells

From those who appreciate the occult to those who want their Pride outfits to feature more of a spooky vibe, GRRRL Spells is an online, Toronto-based shop you’ll want to check out.

Owners say the horror-inspired 2SLGBTQ+ art and apparel brand combines riot grrrl attitude with goth aesthetics and the gay agenda.

Stocking merchandise with messages like “Obliterate All Oppressors” and “Ghosts, Goths, Gays,” their pieces are unique and include various pins, prints, patches, stickers and apparel.

Queer Geekery

If you have a gay person to shop for who loves all things nerdy, the Queer Geekery is the shop for you.

This Toronto-based online retailer has a ton of different pieces combining queer and pop culture references to create designs that are both nostalgic and one-of-a-kind.

This includes their “Blue Gays” line, poking a little queer humour at Toronto’s baseball team, their “Kennuck” range, featuring the Barbie Movie branding, and other Canadiana/Queer designs.