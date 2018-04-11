We Are Humber: Chudi Harris

As part of this month's NOW x Humber Digital Residency, we're profiling faculty and alumni from the Humber community. See all of the profiles here.

What program did you take at Humber?

The Music Business program.

What is your industry role?

Musician and jury assistant at FACTOR.

What's one skill students looking to enter your field absolutely must know?

How to sell yourself to others. Nine of the 10 successes you have in this industry depend on how you work your connections.

What is the most memorable experience you've had working or learning at Humber?

The chance to be face-to-face with movers and shakers in the industry. Organizations with ... deep pockets.

Describe something that inspires you about your industry.

Exponential reach. Everyone experiences music in some way.

The internet and digital technology have upended many creative arts disciplines. How does your Humber program prepare arts professionals for these challenges?

Constant work surrounding social media, online marketing and how to maximize these tools in your career.

What's your favourite Toronto festival?

I'm from the east coast so I don't really have one. I did get to see Passion Pit and Talib Kweli at NXNE, which was legendary (for me). So I guess that one.

Name someone in your industry who is doing work that you find innovative or inspiring.

Donald Glover is the most creative, multi-talented mind working in arts and entertainment right now. Fight me!

