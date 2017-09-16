11 continuing education courses launching in 2017

Schools across Toronto, GTA and the 905 are always refreshing their continuing education program offerings to keep up with new trends, topics and technologies. Some courses are tailored to those who want to add or improve skills in competitive sectors, while others are geared toward self-improvement.

We’ve rounded up some of the more unique offerings launching this fall, ranging from mindfulness and stop-motion puppets to food truck business and butchery.

Mindfulness And Art Therapy

University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies

Although mindfulness may not seem like an obvious subject to find at a major post-secondary institution, it has become increasingly popular at universities around the world. U of T is the latest school to get on board, with a course aimed at social workers working in the realm of art therapy.

Presented in collaboration with the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, the workshop is taught by an art therapist and touches on the origins of mindfulness, as well as how art-based practices have been integrated into art therapy. It also covers the application of creative art therapy practices in community and clinical engagement and healing, as well as the neuroscience involved in mindfulness art therapies.

Lessons Learned In The Food Truck Business

Mohawk College

Everything you wanted to know about running a food truck can be learned in a half-day program at Mohawk’s Fennel campus in Hamilton. Taught by 50 Pesos food truck owner Kristofir Rattray – the winner of the Food Truck Face-Off on Food Network – the lesson includes start-up, location selection, food purchasing and more. Rattray, whose food truck travels around the GTA, has been in the business for two years. Attendees will get to sample 50 Pesos’s Latin cuisine.

Stop Motion Puppet Making Studio

OCAD University Continuing Studies

In an industry that relies heavily on digital animation, stop-motion films made with puppets and cutouts are still relevant thanks to Wallace And Gromit and Kubo And The Two Strings. This course caters to young artists or aspiring filmmakers interested in storytelling via stop motion and covers costume creation, sculpting and design, along with screenings and discussions. It’s taught by animator and artist Julianna Cox, whose credits include Shaun The Sheep and Coraline.

The Internet Of Things

Ryerson University’s G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education

The Internet Of Things course originated from the realization that several Ryerson faculty members across several departments have wide-ranging knowledge about the internet. This course applies that broad knowledge to emerging technologies, architectures and strategies. It also looks at how connected cars, SMART cities, wearables, SMART home architectures and the Cloud are managed, scaled, secured and monetized.

Introduction To Butchery

George Brown College

This culinary arts course gives aspiring butchers a chance to break down whole rabbits, suckling pigs, lamb legs, and beef primal cuts. Students up on food trends demanded the course, which covers how to prepare roasts, ribs, steaks, stewing meat, ground meat and porchetta. Chef and butcher/meat cutter Ian Dowsett instructs.

Wine And Spirit Education Trust

Humber College

Aimed at anyone starting out in the wine industry or furthering their knowledge of vino, this day-long, beginner-level course explores the types and styles of wine by sight, smell and taste. Students also learn the basics of how to describe wines – “quaffable but far from transcendent,” à la Sideways – and how to make food and wine pairings and dazzle at dinner parties with references to notes and bouquets.

Autism And Behavioural Science

Centennial College

As part of its Child and Family Studies program, Centennial College is introducing a group of courses to aid knowledge of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Offering two field placements alongside academic study, students will advance their knowledge and awareness of intervention techniques. Additionally, the course teaches how to design and employ behaviour strategiesand work with families. It’s aimed at health care practitioners as well as early childhood educators.

Certificate in Big Data Analytics

York University School of Continuing Studies

One of the biggest sectors in need of employees is data science. This program, which offers certificates in Big Data Analytics and Advanced Data Science and Predictive Analytics, was launched with an advisory board made up of chief data officers of public and private organizations across the GTA. The program is billed as “hands-on,” i.e., project oriented, with students working in teams of three to four as they would in the workplace.

Pathophysiology And Epidemiology Certificate Of Completion

McMaster Centre for Continuing Education

Over three courses and nine units of study, this online program teaches the structural units of the body, risk factors of health and disease and diagnostic interventions to find a normal or abnormal result. It also covers the course of a pathological condition, methods used in disease outbreaks and ethical practices and professional standards in health care. The certificate program is intended for health care workers looking to advance their careers, as well as newcomers to the field and international professionals in need of Canadian health care education.

Cyber Security

Seneca College

Despite innovations that have made us more cyber-secure, both governmental and private sector actors are struggling to address a talent gap in this field. Developed in partnership with Lambton College, this course is mostly online, though there are also in-class courses launching at Seneca’s Markham campus. It’s geared to people who already work in IT, and all 12 courses feature practice labs that give students a chance to design and implement a comprehensive information security architecture for a fictional company.

