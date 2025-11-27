Energy Bird’s science-backed system helps you find the right energy, at the right time

Are you constantly dragging yourself out of bed and struggling to get through the day, only to take hours to fall asleep at night? Energy Bird’s BUILD-BOOST-BALANCE system might be what you need to help you find the right amount of energy at the right time.

According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), 60 per cent of Canadians feel fatigue, depression, irritability, stress and other symptoms at this time of the year. With the winter blues making it harder to feel motivated, it is especially important to maintain a healthy routine during the cold months.

Energy Bird is a science-backed system that works with your natural body rhythms to help balance your energy levels throughout the day to support a healthy routine. With an entire system of carefully designed Natural Health Products designed to help boost your energy levels when you need it most and bring them down when you need to relax. Below is a breakdown of Energy Bird’s Natural Health Products pillars.

Finding enough energy to get out of bed and face the busy day ahead might sometimes feel like an impossible task. Energy Bird’s BUILD system helps you start your day with more resilient energy and cell protection, with three different products that tackle individual needs:

Advertisement

Build My Energy: With vitamins B12 and B6, L-Theanine, and Ginseng, this product helps increase energy and resistance to stress throughout the day;

Switch On: With L-Theanine, Rhodiola Rosea, and vitamins B6 and B12, you’ll boost focus and concentration with this product, while also reducing stress;

Shield Up: With a boost of vitamins C, E and D helps protect cells against oxidative damage for better immunity and antioxidant protection.

Once you’ve set a strong foundation for the day, some moments require more focused, powerful energy. Whether it’s a difficult project at work or school or an intense gym session, the BOOST products can help you find that extra energy you need.

Boost My Energy: With Rhodiola Rosea, Ginseng, Lion’s Mane, this product gives you that extra push combined with focus and concentration boost;

Connect My Brain: For cognitive support, this product uses Phosphatidylserine and Bacopa to increase your memory capacity and overall brain health;

Feel Sexy: This product supports the emotional aspects of your sexual health to heighten your sensual desires, including Fenugreek Extract and Maca Extract;

Sharpen My Brain: Helping you refresh and boost your focus and concentration, this product uses Guarana, and vitamins B6 and B12.

Advertisement

And when it’s finally time to unwind, the BALANCE category supports your transition into rest. Earlier this year, a report by GlobeScan for IKEA found that Canada’s sleep score was 58 out of 100, which is five points below the world average of 63.

To help people slow down and improve their sleep time and quality, Balance products provide the ingredients that can help you find a sense of calm and support a better sleep routine.

Calm My Mind: With L-Theanine and Ashwagandha, this product promotes relaxation and relieves the nervous system to help you slow down at the right time;

Disconnect and Sleep: It includes Melatonin, Lutein and Zeaxanthin to assist you with falling asleep faster and supporting your eye health;

Ready To Sleep: To get a better quality sleep for a productive day ahead, this product uses L-Theanine and Melatonin to help you relax and feel the Zs coming.

HOW TO FIND THE BEST SYSTEM

The BUILD-BOOST-BALANCE system was specifically designed to support the right levels of energy at the right time of day, which can be synchronized with the human body’s natural 24-hour energy cycle.

Advertisement

To find out which products may work best for your specific needs, Energy Bird also offers a quick quiz that will generate recommendations based on your answers.

By completing the quiz, respondents can expect an automatic 20-per cent discount on their three-product system. The quiz can also be retaken any time, to help users adapt to new circumstances in their routines and lifestyle.

For more information about these products, to take the quiz, or to purchase, visit the Energy Bird website, and follow @EnergyBird.CA for daily wellness inspiration and tips.