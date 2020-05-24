Hand sanitizer from Toronto stores and brands

Natalia Manzocco
Toronto brands are pivoting to making hand sanitizer.
As public demand increased for hand sanitizer, Toronto brands – from distilleries to cosmetics companies – began making their own shortly after the pandemic began in an effort to counter widespread shortages.
For many businesses, that shift has also presented a way for many businesses to keep staff employed and the lights on (a number of other firms have also begun producing face masks for that reason).
Now, as Ontario gradually reopens, we'll need to keep an eye on proper sanitation procedures more than ever. If your local drugstore is sold out – or if you'd like to support a local business – these Toronto hand sanitizer brands will have you covered.
Here are 11 stores and brands selling hand sanitizer in Toronto.
Bread and Butter Designs
This local woodworking company started producing sanitizer not long after the pandemic began, and is selling in bulk quantities (beginning at $60/10 8oz bottles) with contact-free delivery. breadandbutterdesigns.com
Dillon's
The Beamsville craft gin distiller converted its facility to make hand sanitizer full-time during the pandemic, and has donated 30,000 litres to over 1,500 different groups working on the front line so far. Customers can pick some up, in spray or bottled versions, for $20 (750 mL). dillons.ca
Green Beaver Company
The green skincare company is producing a spray-based sanitizer ($7.99/90 mL) with essential oils and hydrating ingredients. greenbeaver.com
Green and Frugal
This Scarborough-based waste-free green supply store has limited quantities of aloe-and-alcohol-based sanitizer (scented with lemongrass essential oils) available ($7.95/300 g). greenandfrugal.com
L&L Global
This locally-based PPE supplier offers a broad variety of hand sanitizer options, from individual bottles all the way to bulk orders, including eco-friendly and Canadian-made products. lnlgloblal.com
NudeStix
The Toronto-based cosmetics brand has begun offering its own hand sanitizer – complete with "vegan-powered hydration" from glycerin and green tea extract – through Sephora. Prices start at $9/100 mL and all proceeds are being donated to the Canadian Red Cross. sephora.com
Province Apothecary
Typically known for its all-natural skincare products and facial services, Province Apothecary offers a limited-edition hand sanitizer made with aloe and eucalyptus ($16/250 mL). provinceapothecary.ca
PPE Toronto
The recently-launched company (normally focused on providing AV services) has pivoted to provide businesses getting reopened after COVID with protective gear. Their hand sanitizer, from BARE, starts at $6.95 for 250 mL. ppetoronto.com
Reid's Distillery
The gin distillery (which, by the way, is also offering batched cocktails) is distributing its hand sanitizer for free – all you have to do is go pick it up. reidsdistillery.com
Spirit of York
If you're close by this distillery (located, aptly enough, in the Distillery), you can pick up a bottle of their housemade sanitizer for $3 (free for those in need or over 65). Orders are capped at 10 bottles per person, and all proceeds go to local food banks. spiritofyork.com
Well.ca
A handy one-stop shop for all kinds of eco-minded and Canadian-made products, Well has a bunch of hand sanitizer options from brands like Oneka, Nena and Prairie Naturals. well.ca
