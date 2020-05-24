Hand sanitizer from Toronto stores and brands

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Toronto brands are pivoting to making hand sanitizer.

As public demand increased for hand sanitizer, Toronto brands – from distilleries to cosmetics companies – began making their own shortly after the pandemic began in an effort to counter widespread shortages.

For many businesses, that shift has also presented a way for many businesses to keep staff employed and the lights on (a number of other firms have also begun producing face masks for that reason).

Now, as Ontario gradually reopens, we'll need to keep an eye on proper sanitation procedures more than ever. If your local drugstore is sold out – or if you'd like to support a local business – these Toronto hand sanitizer brands will have you covered.

Here are 11 stores and brands selling hand sanitizer in Toronto.

Bread and Butter Designs

This local woodworking company started producing sanitizer not long after the pandemic began, and is selling in bulk quantities (beginning at $60/10 8oz bottles) with contact-free delivery. breadandbutterdesigns.com

Dillon's

The Beamsville craft gin distiller converted its facility to make hand sanitizer full-time during the pandemic, and has donated 30,000 litres to over 1,500 different groups working on the front line so far. Customers can pick some up, in spray or bottled versions, for $20 (750 mL). dillons.ca

Green Beaver Company

The green skincare company is producing a spray-based sanitizer ($7.99/90 mL) with essential oils and hydrating ingredients. greenbeaver.com

Green and Frugal

This Scarborough-based waste-free green supply store has limited quantities of aloe-and-alcohol-based sanitizer (scented with lemongrass essential oils) available ($7.95/300 g). greenandfrugal.com

L&L Global

This locally-based PPE supplier offers a broad variety of hand sanitizer options, from individual bottles all the way to bulk orders, including eco-friendly and Canadian-made products. lnlgloblal.com

NudeStix

The Toronto-based cosmetics brand has begun offering its own hand sanitizer – complete with "vegan-powered hydration" from glycerin and green tea extract – through Sephora. Prices start at $9/100 mL and all proceeds are being donated to the Canadian Red Cross. sephora.com

Province Apothecary

Typically known for its all-natural skincare products and facial services, Province Apothecary offers a limited-edition hand sanitizer made with aloe and eucalyptus ($16/250 mL). provinceapothecary.ca

PPE Toronto

The recently-launched company (normally focused on providing AV services) has pivoted to provide businesses getting reopened after COVID with protective gear. Their hand sanitizer, from BARE, starts at $6.95 for 250 mL. ppetoronto.com

Reid's Distillery

The gin distillery (which, by the way, is also offering batched cocktails) is distributing its hand sanitizer for free – all you have to do is go pick it up. reidsdistillery.com

Spirit of York

If you're close by this distillery (located, aptly enough, in the Distillery), you can pick up a bottle of their housemade sanitizer for $3 (free for those in need or over 65). Orders are capped at 10 bottles per person, and all proceeds go to local food banks. spiritofyork.com

Well.ca

A handy one-stop shop for all kinds of eco-minded and Canadian-made products, Well has a bunch of hand sanitizer options from brands like Oneka, Nena and Prairie Naturals. well.ca

NOW may earn a portion from sales made through affiliate links.

@nataliamanzocco