Ontario reopening: What's open now and opening soon

Ontario is slowly lifting restrictions on what can reopen in Toronto and beyond in the wake of COVID-19. This list will be updated regularly

What's already open in Ontario

  • Retail with street entrance (curbside pickup)
  • Restaurants (takeout or delivery)
  • Supermarkets
  • Bike stores and bike repair
  • LCBO and The Beer Store
  • Craft distilleries
  • Craft beer shops
  • Cannabis stores
  • Convenience stores
  • Pharmacies
  • Garden centres and nurseries
  • Hardware and safety supply stores
  • Lawn care services
  • Landscaping
  • Gas stations
  • Car dealerships
  • No-touch car washes

Open as of May 16

The following businesses are part of stage one of Ontario's reopening plan:

  • Golf courses, (clubhouses open only for washrooms, restaurants open only for take-out)
  • Marinas, boat clubs and public boat launches for recreational use
  • Private parks and campgrounds (for preparation for the season and for trailers and recreational vehicles with a full-season contract)
  • Stables and businesses that board animals

Open as of May 19:

  • Retail services that are not in shopping malls and have separate street-front entrances with measures in place that can enable physical distancing
  • Motor vehicle dealerships
  • Music recording, including production, distribution, publishing and studios
  • Interactive digital media, including programming and development
  • Film and television post-production and animation studios
  • Newspapers, video games and book publishing
  • Research services for physical, engineering and life sciences (biotechnology, agriculture and industrial research and development labs)
  • Heavy vehicle emissions testing facilities
  • Seasonal businesses and recreational activities for individual or single competitors, including training and sport competitions conducted by a recognized national or provincial sport organization. This includes indoor and outdoor non-team sport competitions that can be played while maintaining physical distancing and without spectators, such as tennis, track and field and horse racing
  • Animal and pet care services (grooming, training, regular veterinary appointments)
  • Housekeepers, cooks, cleaning and maintenance
  • Non-essential construction
  • In-person counselling
  • Some scheduled surgeries

This list will be updated. Visit the government of Ontario website for more information.

