Ontario reopening: What's open now and opening soon

Samuel Engelking
Public facilities and businesses in Ontario are slowly reopening.
What's already open in Ontario
- Retail with street entrance (curbside pickup)
- Restaurants (takeout or delivery)
- Supermarkets
- Bike stores and bike repair
- LCBO and The Beer Store
- Craft distilleries
- Craft beer shops
- Cannabis stores
- Convenience stores
- Pharmacies
- Garden centres and nurseries
- Hardware and safety supply stores
- Lawn care services
- Landscaping
- Gas stations
- Car dealerships
- No-touch car washes
Open as of May 16
The following businesses are part of stage one of Ontario's reopening plan:
- Golf courses, (clubhouses open only for washrooms, restaurants open only for take-out)
- Marinas, boat clubs and public boat launches for recreational use
- Private parks and campgrounds (for preparation for the season and for trailers and recreational vehicles with a full-season contract)
- Stables and businesses that board animals
Open as of May 19:
- Retail services that are not in shopping malls and have separate street-front entrances with measures in place that can enable physical distancing
- Motor vehicle dealerships
- Music recording, including production, distribution, publishing and studios
- Interactive digital media, including programming and development
- Film and television post-production and animation studios
- Newspapers, video games and book publishing
- Research services for physical, engineering and life sciences (biotechnology, agriculture and industrial research and development labs)
- Heavy vehicle emissions testing facilities
- Seasonal businesses and recreational activities for individual or single competitors, including training and sport competitions conducted by a recognized national or provincial sport organization. This includes indoor and outdoor non-team sport competitions that can be played while maintaining physical distancing and without spectators, such as tennis, track and field and horse racing
- Animal and pet care services (grooming, training, regular veterinary appointments)
- Housekeepers, cooks, cleaning and maintenance
- Non-essential construction
- In-person counselling
- Some scheduled surgeries
This list will be updated. Visit the government of Ontario website for more information.