Ontario reopening: What's open now and opening soon

Public facilities and businesses in Ontario are slowly reopening.

What's already open in Ontario

Retail with street entrance (curbside pickup)

Restaurants (takeout or delivery)

Supermarkets

Bike stores and bike repair

LCBO and The Beer Store

Craft distilleries

Craft beer shops

Cannabis stores

Convenience stores

Pharmacies

Garden centres and nurseries

Hardware and safety supply stores

Lawn care services

Landscaping

Gas stations

Car dealerships

No-touch car washes

Open as of May 16

The following businesses are part of stage one of Ontario's reopening plan:

Golf courses, (clubhouses open only for washrooms, restaurants open only for take-out)

Marinas, boat clubs and public boat launches for recreational use

Private parks and campgrounds (for preparation for the season and for trailers and recreational vehicles with a full-season contract)

Stables and businesses that board animals

Open as of May 19:

Retail services that are not in shopping malls and have separate street-front entrances with measures in place that can enable physical distancing

Motor vehicle dealerships

Music recording, including production, distribution, publishing and studios

Interactive digital media, including programming and development

Film and television post-production and animation studios

Newspapers, video games and book publishing

Research services for physical, engineering and life sciences (biotechnology, agriculture and industrial research and development labs)

Heavy vehicle emissions testing facilities

Seasonal businesses and recreational activities for individual or single competitors, including training and sport competitions conducted by a recognized national or provincial sport organization. This includes indoor and outdoor non-team sport competitions that can be played while maintaining physical distancing and without spectators, such as tennis, track and field and horse racing

Animal and pet care services (grooming, training, regular veterinary appointments)

Housekeepers, cooks, cleaning and maintenance

Non-essential construction

In-person counselling

Some scheduled surgeries

This list will be updated. Visit the government of Ontario website for more information.

