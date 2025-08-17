‘Crop Over is everything,’ Here’s how this epic festival in Barbados celebrates local identity and joy 

In Barbados, August isn’t just a month; it’s a whole mood. It’s the climax of Crop Over, the island’s largest and most spirited cultural celebration, where the streets pulse with soca, colours, and the unmistakable pride of people who’ve turned emancipation into exuberance.

But beyond the dazzling costumes and thumping trucks on de road, Crop Over is a deeply personal statement of identity, resilience, and joy. Behind the feathers and rhythm lies a network of creatives, cultural leaders, and everyday Bajans keeping the festival’s heart beating strong.

Now Toronto had the opportunity of a lifetime to fly out and experience Crop Over firsthand, courtesy of Visit Barbados, and let us give you the lowdown of what seven days of culture is truly like.

BEHIND THE JUMP

In workshops across the island, costume designers work around the clock in the months leading up to the big parade, Grand Kadooment. Each gem, feather, and rhinestone is handcrafted, with colour choices steeped in symbolism.

Band leaders, meanwhile, play the dual roles of artistic directors organizing hundreds of masqueraders while curating the visual story of their bands. The band that Now Toronto jumped with on Kadooment Day was Vida by Esquire under the theme of “The Story of the Soaring Songbird,” one that named each section after popular Bajan hits.

“The tale of the soaring Songbird transcends individual achievements; it is a homage to a collective journey that elevates Barbadian music onto the global stage,” a statement from Vida by Esquire said online.

A LEGACY OF LIBERATION

Originally born out of the island’s colonial sugar harvest season, Crop Over today is an embodiment of post-emancipation joy. Masquerade, once used as a form of resistance, is now a bold expression of freedom.

Heritage guide Dawn-Lisa Callender-Smith says Crop Over is a time that islanders can truly be and celebrate themselves.

Dawn-Lisa Callender-Smith, a heritage guide at Harbour Lights.

“It’s the best time of year. It’s like Christmas in July and August,” Callender-Smith told Now Toronto.

“The thing is, in all of our Caribbean islands, we have similar cultures. But what makes Barbados different is just our people; the way we treat you, the way we love you, the way we behave on Crop Over. We let our hair down and we have a real good time.”

This long-standing legacy was prominent throughout all of this year’s festivities, from the vibrant Foreday Morning jam to the lively traditional tuk band performances featuring beloved character Mother Sally. And having the opportunity to try stilt-walking, roasting breadfruit on an open fire, and feting from night until sunrise truly opened my eyes to the lifeblood of the culture.

SOUNDS OF THE SEASON

Music, as always, is Crop Over’s heartbeat. This year, speakers blared hits like Leadpipe’s “Tek Charge” and Jordan English’s “Darkers,” some favourites that always kept the crowd bouncing. DJs spun from dusk till dawn at events like Mimosa Experience, Bliss, and Brek-Fus, and the vibes were always turned up right to the limit, no matter what time of day.

Mikey Mercer, the people’s Prince of Pace, shut down the stage at Soca 25 with major hits like “Party Up” and “Show Me Love,” featuring Alison Hinds. For Mercer, he describes making soca music as “euphoric.”

“Soca music is happy music,” he said. “There’s nothing that makes people react like soca music. You’ll be partying, seeing people like you that you don’t know, and all of a sudden you become big friends and family, just from one song.”

Bajan artists Mikey Mercer and Alison Hinds were just two of more than 40 performers at Soca 25.

And in mentioning the queen of soca Alison Hinds, we’d be remiss not to highlight the onstage reunion of iconic Bajan soca band Square One, nearly 40 years later, that she first joined as a teenager. Hinds says prior to their unforgettable performance, they only had a mere two rehearsals together, emphasizing the deep chemistry between band members that can’t be manufactured.

“We’re just locked in. There’s nothing like it, Square One for me is home. That’s home,” she told Now Toronto.

Hinds has been consistently releasing music for over four decades and she shows no signs of slowing down. But even as she continues to perform and create, she remains committed to uplifting other women in the industry.

“I feel very, very blessed to have had the opportunity to be part of a band like Square One, to create the music we did, and to still perform it today,” she says. “And to also have been an inspiration for young artists coming up, especially female artists.”

She proudly acknowledges the new wave of women making their mark in soca: “I’m happy to see that there are some women that have come out, that have created their own niche and their own space. People like Patrice Roberts, Nailah Blackman, and Nadia Batson. And of course, before them, there was Destra.”

BARBADOS TO THE WORLD

Food also told its own story on the island. At Oistins Bay Garden, smoky grills sizzled with red snapper, lobster, and dolphin, feeding hoards of partygoers and families alike every weekend.

Patrice, a chef at one of the many food stalls, says that he loves the grilled marlin just as much as he loves working at Oistins, describing it as a “good vibe.”

Pat, a chef at Oistins Bay Garden.

“Nice route, local food, a nice place to party on a Friday to enjoy yourself after a hard week of work,” he shared as he flipped potatoes on the grill.

Jeff and Lauren, a couple from Arkansas, United States on their honeymoon, were unaware they were entering the island during its most festive season of the year. As they stood in line at Pat’s Place, one of the more popular spots at Oistins, they shared how excited they were to sink their teeth into the culture – literally.

“I’m excited to eat the fish, for sure, probably Mahi Mahi,” Jeff said.

“He’s a seafood guy, I’m just hoping they have chicken,” Lauren laughed.

In town, restaurants and rum shops filled with laughter, soca, and storytelling, including at De Thirsty Lizard, where owner Chesterfield Brown prides himself on providing a relaxed atmosphere without televisions to encourage social interaction over screen watching. The resto-rum bar has annually hosted Crop Over events over the last five years, and Brown says his favourite part is watching his spot shift into the ultimate nighttime affair.

Chesterfield Brown, owner of restaurant and bar De Thirsty Lizard in Bridgetown, Barbados.

“It’s a nice party vibe. All the tables and stuff are gone and in here becomes a dance, I tell you, it’s wicked,” Brown said.

“Good music, good fun, good food, drinks and plenty vibes!”

FETING WITH WE FAMALAY

Foreday Morning, the overnight party known for paint, powder, and non-stop dancing, welcomed locals and visitors to get dutty in the streets of Bridgetown.

Among the revellers are two best friends, one Bajan and one St. Lucian, who shared what the tradition means to them.

Bajan Tal Lashley and his Lucian best friend Carlos Michels have been taking on Crop Over together for decades.

“Oh man, Crop Over is everything,” Barbadian native Tal Lashley said. “It’s our culture, I invite so much people to come here… it’s always so much fun!”

His decades-long friend, Carlos Michels, said he couldn’t miss Crop Over, arriving just days after Lucian Carnival wrapped up.

“I love it. I’m here every year,” Michels said.

And then there’s Mr. Barbados, the name he used to describe himself. The souvenir stall owner dressed head-to-toe in national colours with a flag in hand, a walking embodiment of national pride.

Mr. Barbados waves his flag outside of his souvenir shop at Oistins Bay Garden.

“I love Barbados, you can see how I dress – it’s the best place in the world,” he said.

“I don’t only do souvenirs for money. I do souvenirs to show my island to the world… It’s big respect to Barbados.”

Even all the way from Ghana, a group of travellers came to experience what they described as the most welcoming, high-energy celebration they’ve ever seen.

“I love the spirit. These are my people,” a reveller named Kafui said. “We came from a ways away, but it feels like home. Carnival is everything.”

MORE THAN A FESTIVAL

What keeps Crop Over so powerful isn’t just its spectacle, but the soul of it. It’s the music that tells age-old stories in new rhythms. It’s the costumes that reclaim space and identity. It’s the unity of generations, of Caribbean nations, of the entire diaspora that finds its home on these streets.

In a world often weighed down by bad news, Crop Over remains a joyful act of resistance, a declaration that freedom, culture, and community are always worth celebrating. If you’re not already planning your trip for Crop Over 2026, you’re seriously missing out. But don’t just take our word for it – let Alison Hinds break it down for you.

“Crop Over is something that needs to be experienced. I can’t tell you about it. I can tell you, we have great music, food, the people are really warm. We have amazing beaches and crystal clear water. We have amazing events,” she emphasized.

“Do not let it miss you. And let me tell you, you will not be disappointed!”



For more information on Crop Over, head to visitbarbados.org.