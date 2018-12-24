The best independent tea shops in Toronto

Forget extravagant hot chocolates and tasteless lattes, tea is the ultimate cozy winter drink. According to studies, tea has been proven to relive stress and anxiety, lower blood pressure and help your metabolism, among other benefits. There are many tea chains in the city, but here are seven independent tea retailers to try out.

× Expand Olivia Bednar Tao Tea Leaf

Tao Tea Leaf

Address: 934 Yonge, taotealeaf.com

Target Customer: The authentic tea lover

Owner Tao Wu goes to China every year for the harvest and hand-selects the teas sold at his cozy shop. While Tao Tea Leaf boasts over 180 loose-leaf teas, including trendy Chaga mushroom tea, their most popular is the Da Hong Pao oolong tea, which comes from Tao’s hometown. All their tea is ethically sourced from China or Taiwan. Tastings and workshops are offered regularly.

× Expand Olivia Bednar House of Tea

House of Tea

Address: 1017 Yonge, houseoftea.ca

Target Customer: The worldly tea drinker

This quaint shop has been around for 20 years and features tea imported from all over the world. The business is family-owned and operated by Marisha and Michael E. Golla from Sri Lanka. They’ve got almost every tea imaginable, the most expensive blend being the Japanese green tea. The owners can also make you a custom blend based on your preferences. If you’re looking for a unique gift for a tea lover in your life, House of Tea offers hand-painted tea sets from around the world. Their teas can also be found at Pusateri’s.

× Expand Olivia Bednar Say Tea

Say Tea

Address: 2362 Bloor West, sayteaonbloor.com

Target Customer: The cozy consumer

This Bloor West Village spot has that cozy grandma’s house feel. With handmade tea cozies, jams and jellies, as well as individualized teas based on zodiac signs, this is the perfect place for gifts. They feature over 200 types of tea and offer the option to grab a cup on the go or a bag of loose leaf tea to take home. There are plenty of modern tea wares as well as traditional tea sets and accessories from Japan and China.

× Expand Stuart Crawford Bampot

Bampot

Address: 201 Harbord, bampottea.com

Target Customer: The Bohemian

This tea house takes its inspiration from those in the Czech Republic that act as community gathering spaces. With its colourful tapestries and ornate decorations, it’s a great place to go if you’re not only looking for a quality cup of tea, but also a unique space to drink it in. They have couches and pillows on the floor giving it bohemian living room vibes. They source teas from all over the world, specializing in black teas, and also offer an assortment of green, oolong, white and herbal teas. Bring friends on a night out or just grab some tea on the go.

× Expand Olivia Bednar Tealish

Tealish

Address: 367 Roncesvalles, tealish.com

Target Customer: The trendy shopper

Started by couple Michael Rachmel and Laura Chodola, this independent shop has been around for 13 years and has moved around the city but has called Roncesvalles home for the past three years. They use all-natural ingredients in their teas and, most akin to spots like David’s Tea, they have fun flavours like almond biscotti and chocolate strawberry. It’s a trendier spot and also sells aromatherapy products like essential oils and diffusers. Aside from getting loose-leaf tea by weight, you can also get tea lattes, smoothies and iced tea on the go.

× Expand Hector Vasquez Plentea

Plentea

Address: 1205 Queen West, facebook.com/PlenteaTeaBar

Target Customer: The coffee shop rat

This new Parkdale spot has the feel of a modern coffee shop but you won’t find any java here. Owners Mohammed Binyahya and Tariq Al Barwani opened just over two years ago. The staff hand-brews each cup from large dispensers that line the walls of the shop, and lattes are their specialty. The loft-like room has lots of table space to do work or hang out, so get a tea latte, smoothie or just a standard cup and get comfy or get it to go.

× Expand Olivia Bednar Tsaa Tea Shop

Tsaa Tea Shop

Address: 412 Danforth, tsaateashop.com

Target Customer: The simple sipper

This Greektown shop and café is a cozy spot to sit in with a cup of tea. They have more than 125 globally sourced tea, including an array of loose-leaf teas ranging from white, green, black, oolong, rooibos and pu’erh mate. And here you can enjoy a sweet snack with your tea.

@OliviaaBednar