The best Toronto Caribbean Carnival 2017 events

× Expand Peeks Toronto Caribbean Carnival Watch performers in elaborate costumes in the grand parade during the Toronto Caribbean Carnival this weekend.

To mark its 50th anniversary, Toronto Caribbean Carnival – better known as Caribana weekend – is bigger than ever. Thousands of people are coming into the city to enjoy Caribbean food, music, arts and culture. The grand parade on Saturday typically attracts over a million people, making it the largest cultural event in Canada.

But there’s more to Caribana than the parade. Parties are happening across the city, including Drake’s OVO Fest. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best events to check out this week.

#BAREGYAL Caribana

The party series intended to be a safer space for women of colour is happening at Phoenix Concert Theatre (410 Sherbourne) on August 3. Hosted by Tike the Creator, Herapatra and Amillionminds, dance all night to sets by DJs Lissa Monet, OHSO. Bambii, Summer Knocks, Paul Souljoyce and Shannon Supreme. Tickets are $25. See listing for details.

JERK: Caribana Edition

JERK is back at Velvet Underground (508 Queen West) on August 4. Hosted by Bobby Bowen, the night’s DJ lineup features Debby Friday, Paul Souljoyce and Bambii. Plus, free chicken while supplies last! Tickets are $10 and partial proceeds will benefit TransWomen of Color Collective. See listing for details.

Caribana Sunday: Roy Woods

Ahead of his show at OVO Fest, Roy Woods is hitting the stage at Fiction Nightclub (180 Pearl) on August 6. Go hear the Brampton-bred hip-hop/R&B star in a more intimate setting. Tickets are $30. See listing for details.

Blockobana

Celebrate queer and trans love within the Caribbean and African diaspora at Blockobana. The free, outdoor event takes over Regent Park on August 6 from noon to 11 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic items and non-alcoholic beverages. Live music includes Osunlade, Blackcat, Nik Red, Craig Dominic, DJ Prestige, Vaughan, Okaycharlie and Carl Collins. See listing for details.

King & Queen Showcase

Head to Lamport Stadium (1151 King West) on August 3 for the annual Caribbean Carnival King & Queen Showcase. The Toronto Mas Bands Association provides the main entertainment and carnival bands unveil elaborate themed costumes ahead of this year’s parade. The Ontario Science Centre will present an additional award for best environmental use of materials in a costume. Tickets are $35. See listing for details.

The Art Of Carnival

Take in art by various artists of Caribbean descent at this free group show running at A Different Booklist (779 Bathurst) until August 9. Featured artists include Kenrick Ayow, Rosslyn Berot-Burns, Daryl Chang, Georgia Fullerton, Ian Grant and Jennylynd James. See listing for details.

Canjam Festival

Head to Mississauga’s Lakeside Park for a free family-friendly music festival on August 5. Canjam hosts a kids’ zone, food vendors, crafters, dance lessons as well as live music and DJs playing reggae, rap, dancehall, soca, hip-hop and more. Featured performers include Lenn Hammond, Jay Kartier, Lindo P, Sandi Patrice, Korexion, Taja B, DJ Tyrone, Red X and Rally Benz. The festival runs from 11 am to 11 pm. See listing for details.

Island Soul Late Night Reggae

As part of the Island Soul Festival happening at Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay) from August 4 to 7, enjoy a roots-reggae after party on August 5 starting at 10:30 pm. Jamaican-born Ammoye, Agape featuring singer Nadia Harris and Blessed are all slated to perform, as well as DJs Noble Works, Lindo P and Chocolate. Tickets are $5. See listing for details.

Blowout Blocko

Head over to Earl Bales Park (4169 Bathurst) on August 7 for a day-long block party and picnic in celebration of Emancipation Day. Hosted by Michie Mee, the free event features performances by Korexion, Ammoye, Blessed, Pete Rock and CL Smooth. See listing for details.

Kings Majah Hype’s Caribana Comedy Show

Enjoy a night of comedy at Queen Elizabeth Theatre (190 Princes’ Blvd) on August 6. The lineup includes Jay Martin, Marc Trinidad and the Caribbean king of comedy, Majah Hype. Tickets start at $40. See listing for details.

Want more about this week's Caribbean Carnival events? Check out our event listings.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas