Mostly Sunny is mostly mediocre

MOSTLY SUNNY (Dilip Mehta). 84 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Friday (January 13). See listing. Rating: NN

Sunny Leone is an unlikely Bollywood star: born Karenjit Kaur Vohra and raised in Sarnia until her family moved to California, she spent a decade working in the adult entertainment industry before deciding to pursue a career as a serious actor in India, where her fans love her because she doesn’t deny her past.

Mostly Sunny is a cheerful ride-along with Leone as director Dilip Mehta’s cameras accompany her on hops around the globe. In Mumbai, she attends the premiere of her new film, Jackpot, and frets about its reception; in snowy Sarnia, she takes her husband, Daniel Weber, to see her childhood home; in Los Angeles, the couple walk their dogs and pick up poop. (Stars: they’re just like us!)

Leone is comfortable in front of the camera and has some intriguing things to say about the cultural treatment of sexuality in India, but you can feel Mehta straining to get Mostly Sunny to feature length, padding it with montages and even retelling stories in order to fill time.