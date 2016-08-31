JEAN OF THE JONESES

by

JEAN OF THE JONESES

DISC D: Stella Meghie, Canada. 82 min. Sep 14, 5 pm, Scotiabank 1; Sep 17, 12:15 pm, Scotiabank 2. Rating: NN

With its ensemble of strong women in relatable family dysfunction, writer/director Meghie's feature debut is a breezy comedy that opens with a stumble but slowly regains its footing.

Beginning with an unexpected family death (and a meet-cute in an ambulance), the film looks at career anxiety and romantic hesitance. While its themes don't feel properly developed, breakout title actor Taylour Paige and her fictional family (including Sherri Shepherd and Gloria Reuben) make the Joneses worth keeping up with.

Tags

by

Features

Reviews

You could spend hours with TIFF's schedule to find out what's worth seeing this year – but NOW's critics have done all the work for you.

Click Here for More

Highlights

Twitter