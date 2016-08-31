JEAN OF THE JONESES

DISC D: Stella Meghie, Canada. 82 min. Sep 14, 5 pm, Scotiabank 1; Sep 17, 12:15 pm, Scotiabank 2. Rating: NN

With its ensemble of strong women in relatable family dysfunction, writer/director Meghie's feature debut is a breezy comedy that opens with a stumble but slowly regains its footing.

Beginning with an unexpected family death (and a meet-cute in an ambulance), the film looks at career anxiety and romantic hesitance. While its themes don't feel properly developed, breakout title actor Taylour Paige and her fictional family (including Sherri Shepherd and Gloria Reuben) make the Joneses worth keeping up with.