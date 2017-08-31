PORCUPINE LAKE CWC D: Ingrid Veninger. Canada. 85 min. Sep 10, 7:30 pm Scotiabank 4; Sep 14, 7:30 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 3; Sep 15, 8:45 pm, Scotiabank 9. Rating: NNN

Sheltered tween Bea (Charlotte Salisbury) comes to cottage country with her mother, Ally (Delphine Roussel), who might reconnect with her husband, Scotty (Christopher Bolton), now operator of the town diner. Then Bea starts a friendship with Kate (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), whose family seems uncaring.

The key to this compelling pic is the way it keeps you on edge – Ally isn’t exactly nurturing and Kate is probably big trouble so you’re never sure what or who to root for.

Veninger is turning into a very good storyteller.