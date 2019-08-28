TIFF review: The Last Porno Show

× Expand Courtesy of TIFF The Last Porno Show

THE LAST PORNO SHOW CWC D: Kire Paputts. Canada. 90 min. Sep 10, 9 pm, Scotiabank 3; Sep 12, 9 pm, AGO; Sep 13, 3:30 pm, Scotiabank 3. Rating: NNN

Can a lost soul find redemption – or at least purpose – owning a run-down porn theatre? That’s the question posed by writer/director Paputts (The Rainbow Kid) in his second feature, which casts Nathanael Chadwick as Wayne, an aspiring actor who inherits his father’s Leslieville stroke palace and the tenants who live above it. But there’s a reason Wayne has kept his distance from the place.

The Last Porno Show never really unifies its blend of tender drama, transgressive imagery and scabrous outsider comedy – Frank D’Angelo appears as Wayne’s Method acting coach, and he’s not bad! – but Paputts does find something meaningful in Wayne’s quest to overcome his traumatic childhood, folding a poignant sense of longing into all the dick shots.