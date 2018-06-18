88rising are bringing their first ever group tour to Toronto

88rising has been making a name for itself as a tastemaker when it comes to breaking Asian hip-hop, R&B and electronic acts in both the east and west – not an easy task in North America until recently, as pop music has rapidly globalized.

Some of the collective’s acts, like Higher Brothers (sometimes nicknamed “Chinese Migos”) and Indonesian viral sensation Rich Brian, have been through the city with highly buzzed shows, but now the amorphous, jack-of-all-trades management/record label/video production/marketing company’s roster is embarking on its first group event: the 88 Degrees & Rising Tour.

The show will feature the aforementioned Rich Brian and Higher Brothers, plus Japanese-Australian producer Joji, as well as Keith Ape, KOHH, Niki, August 08 and Don Krez.

88rising excels at pooling its influence to help all of its members, but they’ve been mobilizing even more as of late, recently releasing Midsummer Madness with Joji, Rich Brian, Higher Brothers and AUGUST 08, the first track off an upcoming collaborative album.

They’ll ride that wave to Echo Beach on September 30.

September 30 at Echo Beach (909 Lake Shore West), 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$99.50. On sale June 22. ticketmaster.ca