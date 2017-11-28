LUKA's What Kind Of Animal is startlingly beautiful

LUKA’s third album was recorded and mixed live-to-tape in one day last winter. Despite the hurry, Toronto singer/songwriter Luke Kuplowsky’s record is a contemplative affair. It’s as if he processed the emotions behind the songs so much that he reached a point where he had to let them go quickly in order to move on.

What Kind of Animal is mostly a gentle but elaborate exploration of self. Kuplowsky’s trusted nylon-stringed guitar is softly strummed and plucked in a gentle, calming way that soothes his anxieties about family, love and death. Unlike his previous two records, there are occasional brash instrumental outbursts, delivered by Evan Cartwright (drums), Sam Gleason (guitar) and Cory Harper-Latkovich (bass). Ultimately, they have the same effect as Kuplowsky’s turns of phrase: they are startlingly beautiful.

The reverb at the beginning of Realize is akin to the dizziness that comes with understanding something new about yourself, and the loud, shaky strums of an electric guitar at the end of Who Knows Anyway act like trembling sobs. On the final track, Greenie, out of the cacophony comes calmness, with light instrumental brushes punctuating the last 30 seconds of the record.

Kuplowsky’s low voice is worthy of its own dissection. He confidently employs a warmly murmured sing-speak style that, depending on the song, is carefully weighted with sorrow, tenderness or a wry smile.

Top track: Quick Reflex

LUKA plays a release show on Tuesday, November 28 at The Baby G. See listing.

