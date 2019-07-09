Daniel Caesar to play two hometown shows at Budweiser Stage

× Expand Daniel Caesar, pictured here with Brandy, will play two hometown Toronto shows in late-September at Budweiser Stage.

Daniel Caesar celebrated the release of his debut album Freudian with five consecutive sold-out shows at the Danforth Music Hall. He recently surprise-released his sophomore album, Case Study 01, and is once again launching a multi-night hometown stand – two nights at Budweiser Stage... so far.

Case Study is a slightly more experimental album than the last one, stretching his warm psychedelic soul sound in new directions, with hints of reggae and contemporary hip-hop production. He’s got a bold-faced list of collaborators, with appearances from John Mayer, Pharrell and Brandy.

So this run of shows likely won’t have the same graduation feel as the last one – he’s fully established now, for better and worse – but it could have a flashier guest list.

September 28-29 at Budweiser Stage (909 Lake Shore West), doors 6 pm, all ages. $25-$59.50. ticketmaster.ca.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

The Messthetics, Retired at The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $12.50. showclix.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. July 18.

Tara Kannangara, Omhouse, Illyin Pipes at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. July 25.

Bangerz Brass at The Garrison doors 9 pm. $20. eventbrite.ca. July 26.

Kaia Kater at Roy Thomson Hall Live on the Patio series. Doors 5 pm. Free. See roythomsonhall.com/live-on-the-patio for more shows and dates. July 31.

Kyle Dion at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $12. ticketweb.ca. August 6.

Van Hunt at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $18. eventbrite.ca. August 17.

Lil Keed, Lil Got at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $30 & up. ticketweb.ca. August 20.

ÂME at CODA 10 pm. $25-$35. codatoronto.electrostub.com. August 23.

Dead Tired, Organ Thieves, Plasticheads, Prettyboy at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $12.50. On sale July 12. ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com. August 24.

Kensington Market Jazz Festival: Manteca Music, Lemon Bucket Orkestra, Kim Richardson, Lighthouse and others at various venues in Kensington Market 150 performances. Tickets at the door, prices vary. kensingtonjazz.com. September 13-15.

Birds of Bellwoods at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $15. On sale July 11. ticketfly.com, horseshoetavern.com. September 20.

Bohan Phoenix at The Baby G doors 7 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca. September 20.

Witt Lowry, Xuitcasecity at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. On sale July 12. ticketmaster.ca. September 25.

Blanck Mass, Helm at Velvet Underground doors 9 pm, all ages. $16.50. rotate.com, soundscapemusic.com, showclix.com. September 28.

Daniel Caesar, Koffee at Budweiser Stage Second show added. Doors 6 pm, all ages. $25-$59.50. ticketmaster.ca. September 28-29.

CERRONE at Phoenix Concert Theatre 7 pm. $26.50. eventbrite.ca. October 4.

Moon Boots at Velvet Underground doors 10 pm. $TBA. On sale July 12. ticketweb.ca. October 11.

Red Bull Music Festival at various venues Lineup and details TBA. redbull.ca/festival. October 16-20.

Ontario Death Fest: Bayht Lahm, Gorgasm, Putrid Pile, Death Perception and others at Duffy’s Tavern, the Baby G and Sneaky Dee’s Individual tickets $25 & up, passes $55-$75. facebook.com/OntarioDeathFest, showpass.com. October 25-27.

Yelawolf at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. Tickets start at $30 and $45. On sale July 12. ticketweb.ca. November 7.

The East Pointers at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $21. eventbrite.ca. November 14.

Tiny Moving Parts, Fredo Disco, Standards at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $25.50. On sale July 12. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapemusic.com. November 27.

