Deftones, Girl Talk, Underworld announce concerts in Toronto

Nostalgia moves in 20-year cycles, and as we predicted at the beginning of this year, the early 2000s are coming back with a vengeance. Not only are Rage Against The Machine coming back to Toronto for the first time since the 2000 concert that never happened, but this week also brings news of upcoming Toronto concerts from the Deftones (with unlikely nu-metal revivalist Poppy), the Backstreet Boys, ravers Underworld and indie blog faves Girl Talk, the Decemberists and Calexico and Iron & Wine.

Check out the details of all those shows below, plus Janet Jackson, Big Thief, Laura Marling, John Legend, Ali Gatie and more:

Your Grandad, Rum Do, Animatist, Accelerant at The Baby G 8 pm. $10. March 7.

Skydiggers at Monarch Tavern 30th anniversary of debut album. Doors 6:30 & 9 pm. $30. March 14. EB

Davido, The Compozers, Mick Jenkins at Rebel doors 7 pm. $45-$65. March 22. TM

Laura Marling at The Great Hall doors 8 pm. On sale February 14. $TBA. April 10. TW

Overcoats at The Great Hall 8 pm. $20. April 17. EB, RT, SS

Pottery at The Garrison 8 pm. $15. April 30. EB, RT, SS

Girl Talk at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. On sale February 13. $30-$50. May 2. EB, RT, SS

D.O.A. at Lee’s Palace doors 8:30 pm. $20. May 8. EB, RT, SS

Ali Gatie at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $25-$40. May 11-13. TM

Next Music From Tokyo Vol 15: Skillkills, The Hatch, Seapool, Heliotrope, Batroica Metal Summer Jacket at The Garrison & Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $25, adv. $10-$15. May 15 & 16. TW

Jacob Collier at Danforth Music Hall & Phoenix Concert Theatre Second show added. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $30.50-$45.50. May 17-18. TM

Above & Beyond at Meridian Hall Acoustic III tour. Doors 6 pm, all ages. $59.50-$179.50. May 26. TM

Underworld at Rebel 8 pm. On sale February 14. $TBA. May 27. TM

Crown Lands at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. June 8. TM

Melanie Martinez at Echo Beach doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale February 13. $50.50. June 13. TM

Rodriguez at Meridian Hall 8 pm. On sale February 14. $TBA. June 13. TM

Bombay Bicycle Club at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale February 14. $35-$50. June 15. TM

Andrew Bird, Calexico, Iron & Wine, Joseph at Echo Beach doors 6:30 pm, all ages. On sale February 21. $50.85. June 17. TM

Sam Hunt, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, ERNEST, Brandi Cyrus (DJ Set) at Budweiser Stage On sale February 14. $TBA. June 18. TM

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Strand of Oaks at Meridian Hall 7 pm. On sale February 14. $TBA. June 25. TM

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, In Flames at Budweiser Stage doors 5 pm, all ages. On sale February 14. $29.50-$109.50. June 29. TM

Jehnny Beth at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $27.50-$30. July 19. TM

Janet Jackson at Scotiabank Arena doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale February 13. $55-$230. July 22. TM

Big Thief at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm (July 25 all ages). $28.50-$38.50. July 25 & 26. RT, TM, SS

The Decemberists, The Fruit Bats at Roy Thomson Hall 20th Anniversary Tour. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $60.50-$80.50. August 14. EB

Deftones, Gojira, Poppy at Echo Beach doors 5:30 pm, all ages. On sale February 14. $59.50. August 17. TM

Blue Rodeo, Alan Doyle, The Weather Station at Budweiser Stage On sale February 14. $TBA. August 29. TM

John Legend at Budweiser Stage doors 6 pm, all ages. On sale February 14. $46-$181. September 2. TM

The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale February 14. $49.50-$79.50. September 15. TM

Backstreet Boys at Budweiser Stage On sale February 14. $TBA. September 18. TM

Ticket Outlets:

EB eventbrite.ca

RT rotate.com

SS soundscapesmusic.ca

SC showclix.com

TM ticketmaster.ca

TS ticketscene.ca

TW ticketweb.ca

UV universe.com

