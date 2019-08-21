Odonis Odonis launch Eisbaer Festival: Just announced

× Expand Odonis Odonis

There was a brief moment a few years ago when Toronto’s indie rock scene went goth. Suddenly, every band was dressing in black and screaming over drum machines. The moment didn’t last long, but Odonis Odonis have continued carrying the torch. And now, they’re launching their own festival full of synths, industrial beats and plenty of eyeliner.

Eisbaer 2019 takes place over two nights at the Garrison in November. There are still lots of names to be announced, but you can expect Black Marble, Adult. and Odonis Odonis for starters. Expect something in the line of Substance in L.A. or San Diego’s Dream 19’, festivals based more on aesthetic and vibe than anything else. Eisbaer is a festival for people who might know the post-punk/new wave track it’s named after.

Start growing out your asymmetrical haircut now.

November 15-16 at the Garrison (1197 Dundas West), doors 8 pm. $20-$25, weekend pass $30. eisbaerfestival.com, showclix.ca.

