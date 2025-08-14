$10 for a Scare? Canada’s Wonderland’s new fees for Halloween Haunt mazes spark backlash

Canada’s Wonderland will be charging guests a fee to enter several mazes at Halloween Haunt this year, and some guests are not only spooked, they’re upset.

The annual Halloween Haunt event transforms the park into a massive horror show featuring various attractions such as their popular haunted mazes, but this year guests will be charged a $10 fee to enter the mazes.

Up until this year, entrance into the mazes were covered by admission into the park with tickets starting at $45, but according to Canada’s Wonderland, guests will now have to purchase an additional pass to enter the maze.

Guests have begun taking to social media to share their shock and disappointment with the decision.

“Why is Wonderland making us pay an extra fee to go into a maze?” a TikTok user said in a now viral video. “I thought it was just for the new maze but apparently it’s every single maze.”

Over 100 users chimed into the discussion, with many agreeing that the charge feels unnecessary.

“Wonderland should not be charging as much as they are if not ANYTHING for parking, food, WATER. like we pay a season pass every year and still have to pay extra for all this? What is going on?,” a TikTok user said.

“Isn’t the whole point of Halloween Haunt… the mazes?? Who decided that this would be a good idea… save your money,” another person said.

“’Im ready to make my own video on this.. I bought the season pass because it included Halloween Haunt.. what an actual scam,” another user said.

In an email statement to Now Toronto, Wonderland says that it’s constantly evolving to improve guest experiences and as a result, event programming is subject to change without notice.

“This programming change allows us to better manage guest flow and enhance the maze experience. Passholders and ticket purchasers can still enjoy access to all our scare zones, live entertainment and a park full of rides,” the statement said.

In addition to the changes, guests can also enjoy a brand new attraction based on The Conjuring film series.

The Conjuring: Beyond Fear will take guests through an interactive experience as they come face-to-face with scenes and characters from The Conjuring universe, such as The Nun, The Crooked Man, and The Ferryman for a price of $15.

In addition, for the first time ever the park will no longer require a separate ticket for entry into Halloween Haunt. Previously, guests who attended the park during the day would be required to leave, and re-enter for Halloween Haunt which takes place in the night, requiring the purchase of a second ticket.

Wonderland says this year the park will remain open morning through night without a break in between.

Halloween Haunt runs for select nights this fall from Sept. 27 to Nov. 1.