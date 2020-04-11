Coronavirus updates: Ontario reports 411 new cases of COVID-19; Province extends emergency orders to April 23

× Expand Nick Lachance Caution tape keeps children off of a playground on April 8, 2020.

Case summary

As of 4 pm on April 10, there are 6,648 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

2,858 cases have been resolved in the province and 253 people have died.

As of 12:30 pm on April 10, there are 1,891 cases in Toronto and 77 people have died

11:05 am Ontario's COVID-19 cases go up by 411

The province's cases of COVID-19 has gone by 411 – or 6.6 per cent – to 6,648. There are 2,858 that have been resolved and 253 have died in Ontario. The number of cases hospitalized is 691, with 257 in intensive care and 215 in intensive care on ventilators.

The total number of people tested is 96,321 and 1,517 cases are under investigation.

10:24 am Ontario extends emergency orders to April 23

The province has extended coronavirus emergency orders to April 23 and added new orders.

The new measures ban recreational camping on Crowd lands effective April 9; make it easier to repurpose buildings and put up temporary structures like tents to reduce pressure on health-care facilities and shelters and temporarily enable hospitals to capacity by using beds and services of retirement homes.

The new orders also aims to "improve cash flow" in the construction industry. "This will lift the suspension of limitation periods and procedural time periods under the Construction Act and allow the release of holdback payments to contractors and subcontractors."

Previous emergency orders, including the closing of non-essential workplaces and prohibiting events and gatherings of more than five people, have been extended.

10 am Canada has more than 22,000 cases of COVID-19

As of Wednesday, there are 22,148 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 569 people have died. The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

