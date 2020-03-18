Canada's COVID-19 worker benefits: What we know so far

The Canadian government has announced a wide-ranging benefits package to help businesses and laid-off workers survive the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan includes $27 billion in direct support, plus $55 billion in tax deferrals. In total, the package amounts to $82 billion, or three per cent of Canada's GDP.

"This is a time when you should be focused on your health… not whether or not you’re going to lose your job, not whether you’re going to run out of money for things like groceries and medication," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a press conference.

Trudeau added that the measures unveiled Wednesday were "by no means exhaustive."

The measures expand on moves announced last week, including a waiving of the usual one-week waiting period for employment insurance (EI) sickness benefits (for those eligible) and expanded work share opportunities.

Here's a look at early details of the two new benefits workers can claim during COVID-19.

Emergency Care Benefit

Who does it cover?

Workers who are ill/in quarantine/in self-isolation

Workers who must staying home to look after children in the absence of childcare, or sick family members

The benefit applies to those who cannot collect EI sickness benefits, including the self-employed, contractors, freelancers, part-timers, gig economy workers etc.

How many federal funds are earmarked for this benefit?

$10 billion.

How much will it pay?

$900 paid out biweekly, beginning in early April, for 15 weeks.

How can I apply?

Canadians will be able to apply for benefits through their CRA My Account or Service Canada account, or by phone. Applying will require a "simple attestation," as opposed to medical documentation. Registration has not yet been opened.

Emergency Support Benefit

Who does it cover?

Workers who are facing unemployment due to COVID-19 and are not eligible to collect EI, including self-employed workers, contractors, freelancers, gig economy workers etc.

How many federal funds are earmarked for this benefit?

$5 billion.

How much will it pay?

An as-yet-undisclosed amount – which finance minister Bill Morneau said would be “at a comparable level to the employment insurance program."

The benefit is scheduled to kick off in early April, according to the government's website. Morneau said during the news conference that the Emergency Support Benefit will last for 14 weeks. He added more details would be forthcoming.

How can I apply?

Canadians will be able to apply for benefits through their CRA My Account or Service Canada account, or by phone. Registration has not yet been opened.

Other benefits and changes

Lower-income families who receive GST credits will see a boost “averaging close to $400 for single adults and $600 for couples" by early May.

Those receiving Canada Child Benefits will see a $300-per-child top-up in May.

A six-month interest free moratorium will be applied to Canada student loan payments.

Canadians will have until June 1 to file their income taxes and until August 31 to pay any balance.

A three-month wage subsidy has been announced for small businesses, non-profits and charities representing 10 per cent of payroll, up to a maximum of $1,375 per employee and $25,000 per employer. No word yet on how businesses will distribute those funds.

$305 million will go toward an Indigenous Community Support Fund

Women and children fleeing violence will be supported with up to $50 million, which will go to women’s shelters and sexual assault centres to help with capacity to manage/prevent an outbreak in their facilities.

For more info, visit the Department of Finance Canada website.

This post will be updated.

