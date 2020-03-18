Coronavirus updates: Trudeau announces $82-billion relief package; Canada-U.S. border to close

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus Toronto businesses Businesses are starting to encourage customers to pay with credit or debit instead of cash.

10:54 am Trudeau confirms border to close to non-essential travel

Justin Trudeau confirmed U.S. president Donald Trump's earlier tweet that the country's border with the United States will temporarily close to non-essential travel.

Essential travel, including trucking, will continue. "It’s critical that we preserve supply chains between both countries," the prime minister said, adding that food, fuel and live-saving medicine will continue to move across the border.

"To ensure your safety, we're recommending to everyone that they work from home," he added.

10:47 am Trudeau announces $82-billion financial relief package

The Prime Minister has announced an $82-billion aid package to support Canadians and businesses during the pandemic. Justin Trudeau said the money, which represents three per cent of Canada's GDP, includes $27 billion in direct support to Canadian workers and businesses plus $55 billion to meet liquidity needs through tax deferrals to help stabilize the economy.

10:25 am Porter Airlines to suspend flights

Porter Airlines is suspending all flights, effective at the end of the Friday, March 20. The airline plans to resume flying on June 1. Cancellation fees are being waived. Porter reps will be in touch with passengers who had booked flights during the suspension period.

Flights will operate as normal until Friday.

"It is apparent that restricting activities is what’s required to keep people healthy, and ultimately end this fast-spreading pandemic," the company said in a series of tweets. "In order to get you home safely ASAP, we’ve waived our change/cancellation fees. If you don’t need to travel, we encourage you to cancel your booking to make room for those who need to return home."

10:15 am Ikea closes Canadian stores until further notice

Ikea is the latest major retailer to announce a shut down due to COVID-19. The company is closing all stores nationwide until further notice, but Home delivery will continue and pick-up hours are 11 am-6 pm.

Ikea's 7,300 employees will be supported through a "comprehensive benefits package and paid leave policy," the company said.

9:50 am Trump tweets Canada-U.S. border to close

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted this morning that the U.S.-Canada border will temporarily closed to non-essential traffic "by mutual consent."

"Trade will not be affected," he added. "Details to follow!"

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to speak at 10:30 am from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

8:10 am Ottawa to announce economic package: reports

The federal government is expected to announce billions in economic aid for Canadians and businesses weathering the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, according to CBC News. The package is reportedly going to be worth between $20-$30 billion.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there will be changes to tax season. He added that Parliament could be recalled to pass legislative measures around employment insurance.

7:35 am Canadian Olympic Committee issues cautionary statement on Tokyo Games

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) has issued an open letter saying that it supports the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to continue with the Olympic Games in Tokyo this July.

The COC says that it hopes the Games will go on, but the event “needs to be put in context. The current pandemic is among the most challenging health issues that we have had to confront in many generations. Lives are at risk on a global basis, and there is an unprecedented level of worry and anxiety in our communities. Sport, understandably and appropriately, ranks low in terms of these priorities.”

Olympic qualifying events have been cancelled. Some 43 per cent of countries have yet to qualify athletes for events. The IOC has set up a task force, which includes the World Health Organization (WHO), to continue preparations for the Games, including the Games supply chain.

But the COC’s statement strikes a cautionary tone. It goes on to say that “the anxiety that athletes are feeling about the pandemic is much like anyone else’s, and although it includes hope for the Olympic Games, it is clear that hope for containment of this virus is first and foremost.”

The COC says it will make decisions going forward “based on the information provided by the IOC, WHO and our health experts.”

7:05 am Gap Inc. announces store closures

Gap Inc. has announced the closure of its Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, Janie and Jack and Intermix stores across North America for two weeks effective tomorrow.

In a statement released this morning, the San Francisco-based retail giant says it will continue to pay employees and cover benefits during that period. Meanwhile, its business will move online.

Sonia Syngal, the company's incoming CEO, says in a statement that "Our focus remains on supporting the health and livelihood of our employees while caring for our customers and communities."

